In MP, 30-yr-old man rapes mother as his 7-yr-old son watches

PTI
Published : Sep 4, 2018, 8:06 pm IST
The accused has been living with his parents since his wife left him two years ago, police said.

The incident occurred on September 2 when the woman was asleep in her house in the village, while her differently-abled husband was away, a police official said. (Representational Image | AFP)
Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her 30-year-old son at their residence in Surani village in Barwani district, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been arrested.

The incident occurred on September 2 when the woman was asleep in her house in the village, while her differently-abled husband was away, a police official said.

"The accused, who lives with his parents along with his three children, tried to force himself on his mother and when she resisted he put a sickle to her neck and raped her," said Sendhwa (Rural) police station in-charge Dinesh Chouhan.

The accused has been living with his parents since his wife left him two years ago, he said.

Chouhan said the seven-year-old son of the accused watched the incident, but kept mum out of fear.

The woman somehow managed to free herself from the clutches of her son and ran to a nearby farmland along with her three grand-children, Chouhan added.

She narrated her ordeal to her relatives the next day who approached the police.

A case has been registered against the accused under section 376 (punishment for rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

