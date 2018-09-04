BJP MLA son threatens to shoot Jyotiraditya Scindia, apologises

Scindia was scheduled to visit Upakasi in Hatta during his “Parivartan Yatra” scheduled to be held on September 5.

Bhopal: Son of a ruling Bharatiya Janata Party MLA in Madhya Pradesh threatened to shoot senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia if he dared to enter a village in Damoh district, falling under his mother’s constituency.

The threat posted in the Facebook wall of P.L. Khatik, son of Hatta MLA Uma Devi, late on Monday evening, warned Mr Scindia not visit Upakasi village in the district.

“I will shoot you if you dare to enter Upakasi”, the Facebook post said. His threat sparked an outrage in political circle here forcing her mother to take him to the local police station for surrender.

Later, the MLA’s son apologised for the post, which was immediately deleted from his FB wall, but went viral after being tagged by several Congress leaders in their respective Facebook accounts.

The police said the accused has been booked under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code.

