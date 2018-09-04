The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Sep 04, 2018 | Last Update : 07:13 AM IST

India, All India

BJP MLA son threatens to shoot Jyotiraditya Scindia, apologises

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Sep 4, 2018, 6:19 am IST
Updated : Sep 4, 2018, 6:24 am IST

Scindia was scheduled to visit Upakasi in Hatta during his “Parivartan Yatra” scheduled to be held on September 5.

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo: PTI)
 Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: Son of a ruling Bharatiya Janata Party  MLA in Madhya Pradesh threatened to shoot senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia if he dared to enter a village in Damoh district, falling under his mother’s constituency.

The threat posted in the Facebook wall of P.L. Khatik, son of Hatta MLA Uma Devi, late on Monday evening, warned Mr Scindia not visit Upakasi village in the district.

“I will shoot you if you dare to enter Upakasi”, the Facebook post said. His threat sparked an outrage in political circle here forcing her mother to take him to the local police station for surrender.

Later, the MLA’s son apologised for the post, which was immediately deleted from his FB wall, but went viral after being tagged by several Congress leaders in their respective Facebook accounts.

The police said the accused has been booked under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Mr Scindia was scheduled to visit Upakasi in Hatta during his “Parivartan Yatra” scheduled to be held on September 5.

Tags: jyotiraditya scindia, facebook, uma devi
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

