The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 04, 2018 | Last Update : 03:14 PM IST

India, All India

BJP MLA sets example, says son has to go to jail for threatening Scindia

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 4, 2018, 2:12 pm IST
Updated : Sep 4, 2018, 2:17 pm IST

Speaking to reporters, BJP lawmaker Uma Devi Khatik said she herself took her son to the police station.

On Monday, Uma Devi’s son Prince Lalchand Khatik threatened to shoot Scindia. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
  On Monday, Uma Devi’s son Prince Lalchand Khatik threatened to shoot Scindia. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Bhopal: BJP MLA Uma Devi Khatik, whose son threatened to kill Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, has apologised for her son’s remarks and said the party has nothing to do with the incident.

Speaking to reporters, the BJP lawmaker, who represents Hatta assembly seat in the Legislative Assembly, said that her son will have to go to jail and she herself has taken him to the police station.

“This is no way to behave. He (her son) will have to go to jail. I myself brought him to the police station. My party has nothing to do with this,” Uma Devi said.

On Monday, Uma Devi’s son Prince Lalchand Khatik threatened to shoot Scindia.

"Jyotiraditya Scindia, you have Jiwajirao's blood running in your veins who killed Jhansi ki Rani. If you step in Hatta then I will shoot you. Either you will die or I will," Lalchand said in a Facebook post.

Also Read: BJP MLA's son threatens to shoot Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia

His remark comes ahead of Scindia’s visit to Hatta district for a rally on September 5.

The police arrested Prince Lalchand after by Youth Congress leader Anurag Vardhan Hazari filed a complaint against him.

Condemning the post, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh said the incident showed the "real face" of the BJP and RSS. State unit Congress spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi demanded that the government strengthen Scindia's security if needed.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags: bjp, uma devi khatik, congress, jyotiraditya scindia
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

Van Gogh was murdered, claims new film

2

Newly married British couple books entire train for honeymoon trip to Nilgiri hills

3

Shahid and Mira are enjoying few days before second child enters family, here’s proof

4

Abhishek has proved himself as actor; brave to pause, reflect and return: Taapsee

5

Lonely dolphin learns to speak porpoise to talk to local animals

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

New York's Caribbean community has held annual Carnival celebrations since the 1920s, first in Harlem and then in Brooklyn, where festivities happen on Labor Day. (Photos: AP)

Waving flags, music, dancing feet: New York bears witness to Caribbean pride

Janmashtami, the Hindu festival that marks the birth of lord Krishna is celebrated with much fanfare across the country. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Janmashtami 2018: India celebrates the birth of the Blue God Krishna

For the past fifteen years the city of Gotha transforms into an 18th Century city for the annual festival. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend Germany's Baroque festival in fancy costumes

The carnival has been held every year since 1966 and one of the largest festival celebrations of its kind in Europe.(Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Notting Hill Carnival in London

Countless hungry and restless ghosts are roaming Hong Kong, and the world, to visit their living ancestors, at least according to Chinese convention. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates Hungry Ghost Festival

Local fishermen participate in the race. (Photo: PTI)

Tripura’s Melghar holds annual boat racing festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham