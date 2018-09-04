The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 04, 2018 | Last Update : 07:12 AM IST

India, All India

Allahabad poor to get ‘Yogi Thali’ for Rs 10

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Sep 4, 2018, 6:29 am IST
Updated : Sep 4, 2018, 6:29 am IST

The thali will have a serving of rice, dal, a seasonal vegetable, two tandoori rotis or four kachaudi, pickle and salad.

Utta Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: File)
 Utta Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: File)

Lucknow: A pure vegetarian “Yogi Thali”, without onion or garlic, is now available at Allahabad’s Baba Da Dhaba for the poor, the disabled and saints, the city’s mayor Abhilasha Gupta said while launching the subsidised meal on Sunday evening.

“I and my friends decided to open this facility so that the poor do not sleep on empty stomach. We have named it after Yogi Adityanath because he is working for the poor”, said Dilip Kake, the owner of Baba Ka Dhaba.

Some reports said that he is also the district president of Akhil Bharatiya Khatri Mahasabha.

The thali will have a serving of rice, dal, a seasonal vegetable, two tandoori rotis or four kac-haudi, pickle and salad. Last year, the CM had announced a complete meal for labourers and poor for Rs 5. The scheme could not take off.

“I am sure when people see that we are doing good work, they will come forward and give us financial assistance,” said Mr Kake.

Tags: yogi thali, yogi adityanath, baba ka dhaba
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Newly married British couple books entire train for honeymoon trip to Nilgiri hills

2

Shahid and Mira are enjoying few days before second child enters family, here’s proof

3

Abhishek has proved himself as actor; brave to pause, reflect and return: Taapsee

4

Lonely dolphin learns to speak porpoise to talk to local animals

5

Redmi Note 6 Pro: Price and other details leaked

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

Janmashtami, the Hindu festival that marks the birth of lord Krishna is celebrated with much fanfare across the country. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Janmashtami 2018: India celebrates the birth of the Blue God Krishna

For the past fifteen years the city of Gotha transforms into an 18th Century city for the annual festival. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend Germany's Baroque festival in fancy costumes

The carnival has been held every year since 1966 and one of the largest festival celebrations of its kind in Europe.(Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Notting Hill Carnival in London

Countless hungry and restless ghosts are roaming Hong Kong, and the world, to visit their living ancestors, at least according to Chinese convention. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates Hungry Ghost Festival

Local fishermen participate in the race. (Photo: PTI)

Tripura’s Melghar holds annual boat racing festival

The festival features a night procession of Kandyan dancers, fire twirlers, traditional musicians, acrobatic fire performers and elephants, gathering thousands of tourists and spectators from around the island. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend the Esala Perahera festival in Sri Lanka

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham