Allahabad poor to get ‘Yogi Thali’ for Rs 10

Lucknow: A pure vegetarian “Yogi Thali”, without onion or garlic, is now available at Allahabad’s Baba Da Dhaba for the poor, the disabled and saints, the city’s mayor Abhilasha Gupta said while launching the subsidised meal on Sunday evening.

“I and my friends decided to open this facility so that the poor do not sleep on empty stomach. We have named it after Yogi Adityanath because he is working for the poor”, said Dilip Kake, the owner of Baba Ka Dhaba.

Some reports said that he is also the district president of Akhil Bharatiya Khatri Mahasabha.

The thali will have a serving of rice, dal, a seasonal vegetable, two tandoori rotis or four kac-haudi, pickle and salad. Last year, the CM had announced a complete meal for labourers and poor for Rs 5. The scheme could not take off.

“I am sure when people see that we are doing good work, they will come forward and give us financial assistance,” said Mr Kake.