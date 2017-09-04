J&K: Security personnel gun down 2 Hizbul militants in Baramulla

Acting on specific intelligence inputs about presence of militants, security forces launched a cordon and search operation.

Security Forces retaliated to firing by militants, resulting in an encounter. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Srinagar: Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants were gunned down by security forces in Sopore township of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in Shanker Gund Brath area of Sopore, security forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting the search operation, the militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, resulting in an encounter, the official said.

Further details of the operation are awaited.