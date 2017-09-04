Haryana: Dera Sacha Sauda follower hangs self to death in Ambala jail

The magistrate is investigating the case and has also recorded statements of jail inmates.

Haryana: A Dera Sacha Sauda follower allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at Haryana's Ambala Jail.

Ravindra, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Sarsawa, was arrested in Panchkula on August 25 when Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted in a rape case.

Ravindra was lodged in the Ambala jail on August 27.

The magistrate is investigating the case and has also recorded statements of jail inmates.

The Dera Chief was convicted by a CBI court in Panchkula on August 25 following which violence had erupted in Haryana and neighbouring states. 38 people were killed and around 250 injured in the violence.

The Haryana Police had also arrested many Dera followers for creating ruckus post Ram Rahim's conviction.

Earlier on August 28, a CBI court awarded 20-year jail term to the Dera Sacha Sauda chief. The quantum of punishment was pronounced in Rohtak's Sunaria district jail.