Parents of abducted Territorial Army jawan Shakir Manzoor appeal for his release

SRINAGAR: The parents of the Territorial Army (TA) jawan who was abducted by suspected militants from a remote village of J&K’s southern Kulgam district on Sunday appealed for his release on Monday saying they needed him “to stay alive”.

The soldier, Shakir Manzoor, was reportedly abducted by gunmen after they intercepted his car while he was travelling through Damhal Hanjipora, a militancy-infected area of Kulgam, on Sunday evening. Before taking him forcibly, the suspected militants reportedly torched his Maruti Brezza, police sources said.

The police said a massive search operation was soon launched to secure the release of Shakir, a resident of Harmain village of neighbouring Shopian district. The police also said that he was on leave and was heading home for Eid when his car was intercepted by gunmen.

Shakir’s parents, while making a passionate appeal to his captors, said that he has to take care of his four sisters and them. “We appeal to the abductors to please forgive him if he has committed a mistake and let him go for the sake of God. He is needed by us to stay alive,” his father told reporters. He added, “We learnt that his vehicle was burnt and when we reached the spot we only found the damaged car, but no trace of him.”

One of his sisters said, “We appeal to the abductors to please let him go. We don’t need anything, we have everything. Just let our brother go and return to us. He is needed by his aged parents and us. We don’t need this job. We just need our brother.” She added, “If he has committed some wrong, please forgive him and let him come back to us unharmed.”