Tuesday, Aug 04, 2020 | Last Update : 01:09 PM IST

133rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,855,318

50,475

Recovered

1,230,440

43,070

Deaths

38,971

806

Maharashtra45019628703015842 Tamil Nadu2632222022834241 Andhra Pradesh166586886781537 Karnataka139571625002594 Delhi1384821242544021 Uttar Pradesh97362553931778 West Bengal78232548181731 Telangana6766048609551 Gujarat64684476632504 Bihar5956738508336 Rajasthan4555532051719 Assam4527633429109 Haryana3717330470440 Odisha3629723074248 Madhya Pradesh3428524099900 Kerala268731527885 Jammu and Kashmir2200614032407 Punjab1852711882442 Jharkhand135004794125 Chhatisgarh9820725661 Uttarakhand7800453890 Goa6816487656 Tripura5389360527 Puducherry3982241156 Manipur292017667 Himachal Pradesh2818165813 Nagaland21296574 Arunachal Pradesh175810633 Chandigarh116070619 Meghalaya9022645 Sikkim6882971 Mizoram4962660
  India   All India  04 Aug 2020  August 5 'inauspicious' day for Ayodhya bhumi pujan, BJP not following Sanatan Dharma: Digvijaya Singh
India, All India

August 5 'inauspicious' day for Ayodhya bhumi pujan, BJP not following Sanatan Dharma: Digvijaya Singh

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Aug 4, 2020, 10:27 am IST
Updated : Aug 4, 2020, 10:27 am IST

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Chouhan countered Singh saying, “The very name of Lord Ram makes inauspicious times auspicious”

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (PTI)
 Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (PTI)

Bhopal/New Delhi: A day after Union home minister Amit Shah and some other key BJP leaders tested positive for COVID-19, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday floated a weird theory linking the spread of the virus to the groundbreaking ceremony for Ram temple in Ayodhya and requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone it, calling August 5 an “inauspicious” day. 

In a series of Twitter posts, Singh said the coronavirus attack on several senior BJP leaders was a consequence of not heeding to “Sanata Dharam” while choosing the “mahurat” (timing) of the groundbreaking ceremony for Ram temple in Ayodhya. 

 

The “bhumi pujan” of the Ram temple is scheduled to be held on Wednesday and is expected to be attended by the Prime Minister.

"I again request Modiji to postpone the ground-breaking ceremony of the Ram temple on August 5. After a struggle of hundreds of years, the occasion for the construction of the temple has come. Don’t allow your arrogance to create obstruction in the way,” Singh tweeted.

The Rajya Sabha MP further said that Jagat Guru Swami Swaroopanandji Maharaj (Shankaraycharya of Dwarka Peeth) had said that August 5 was an inauspicious muhurat for the ground-breaking ceremony of Ram temple. “For the convenience of Modiji, this inauspicious muhurat was fixed. This means that Modji is above the Hindu beliefs of thousands of years. Is this Hindutava?" he said.

 

Claiming that some leaders had tested positive for coronavirus as they had ignored the tenets of the Sanatan Dharma, he tweeted, "Modiji, how many more people you want to send to hospital by laying the foundation stone of the Ram temple. Yogiji, advise Modi. In your presence, the tenets of Sanatan Dharma are being broken. What is compelling you to allow all this to happen?”

“In such a situation, shouldn’t the UP CM and PM be in home quarantine? Are the quarantine rules only for the public?” he added.

Apart from Shah, Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, UP state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh, and UP Jal Shakti minister Mahendra Singh tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

 

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Chouhan, who tested positive for COVID-19 and is recuperating in a private hospital in Bhopal, countered Singh saying, “The very name of Lord Ram makes inauspicious times auspicious”.

“Congress leaders who were denying the existence of Lord Ram have started commenting on the timing of bhumi pujan for Ram temple. Oh Congressmen, merely invoking the name of Lord Ram turns a time auspicious,” Chouhan tweeted. 

Tags: babri masjid-ram janmabhoomi dispute, digvijaya singh, ayodhya bhumi pujan

Latest From India

Traffic police personnel block a road during an intensified lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus disease, in Chennai, Sunday. (PTI)

SII to conduct phase 2, 3 human trials of COVID-19 vaccine as India's cases continue to rise

Congress leader Digvijay Singh said the coronavirus attack on several key BJP leaders was consequence of not heeding to ‘Sanata dharm’. (DC Photo)

BJP leaders contracted virus for wrong bhumi pujan timing, says Digvijay

Representational image. (PTI)

To counter China's troop buildup, India deploys tank regiments in Ladakh

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is not likely to attend the bhoomi pujan ceremony of the Ram Mandir. (PTI Photo)

Thackeray may skip Ram temple bhoomi pujan

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham