‘Vested interests’ creating a climate of fear, says Centre

NRC process fair, no Indian will be left out, says Rajnath Singh.

New Delhi: The government on Friday accused “vested interests” of trying to create an atmosphere of fear and communal disharmony on the social media over the National Register of Citizens in Assam and pledged that there will be no discrimination in finalising it. The NRC was released on Monday.

Replying to a short duration discussion on the Assam NRC draft issue in Parliament on Friday, home minister Rajnath Singh gave an assurance that the names of no Indian citizen would be left out of the NRC and that the entire process was fair and objective.

On the Trinamul Congress’ allegation that its members faced mistreatment at Silchar airport, Mr Singh accused the TMC MPs of creating an “unruly situation” and said that they had been detained there in view of intelligence inputs received by the Assam government on the law and order situation.

“The process is fair and transparent. We are doing everything according to the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court. Every step is being followed,” Mr Singh said in a statement in the Rajya Sabha.

He added there will be no discrimination or any needless harassment in finalising what he asserted was only a draft list. “I assure everyone that no Indian citizen will be left out. There is absolutely no need to worry.” He also promised no coercive action would be taken against those left out of the National Register of Citizens.

The TMC, meanwhile, said it planned to intensify its protests against the National Register of Citizens in Assam, and said Mr Singh’s statement accusing TMC leaders of creating an “unruly situation” at Silchar airport was “dissatisfactory”.

“The statement of home minister Rajnath Singh is completely unacceptable. We expected that the Centre will intimate us on its own and take appropriate action. Nothing was done. We are completely dissatisfied with his statement. Over the weekend, we are going to chalk out our plan of action for Monday,” a senior TMC leader said.

