The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Aug 04, 2018 | Last Update : 10:49 AM IST

India, All India

Vasundhara Raje's pre-poll tour is 'vidai yatra' of her govt: Cong

PTI
Published : Aug 4, 2018, 9:50 am IST
Updated : Aug 4, 2018, 9:49 am IST

Vasundhara Raje's yatra will cover all divisions in the state before its culmination on September 30 in Ajmer.

Vasundhara Raje's pre-poll tour is aimed at seeking people's mandate in the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections. (Photo: File | PTI)
  Vasundhara Raje's pre-poll tour is aimed at seeking people's mandate in the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections. (Photo: File | PTI)

Jaipur: Congress general secretary Ashok Gehlot on Friday said Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's pre-poll tour was an attempt to mislead people and will turn out to be her government's 'Vidai Yatra' (departure yatra).

BJP President Amit Shah will flag off Vasundhara Raje's 'Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra' (Rajasthan pride yatra) from from Charbhuja Nath temple in Rajsamand district on Saturday. It is aimed at seeking the people's mandate in the upcoming assembly elections.

"Raje is trying to hide her failures in the name of the yatra. This will not be a 'Gaurav Yatra' but a 'Vidai Yatra' of her government," he said.

"She has no remarkable achievement in any area, what pride is being talked about?" Gehlot asked.

Read: Eye on polls, Vasundhara Raje to set off today on 58-day Rajasthan yatra

He said Raje took out the 'Suraj Yatra' (Good Governance Yatra) ahead of the last assembly elections but her government has delivered 'kuraj' or bad governance.

The Congress general secretary alleged the yatra was funded by the state exchequer and orders to make arrangements for the yatra had been issued at the government level.

He asked Raje to clarify whether the yatra was a BJP initiative or that of the state government.

"There will be no impact of any BJP exercise. People will vote out the party in the assembly elections because all sections of the society, be it farmers, workers, tribal people, minorities, youths or women, resented the BJP rule," Gehlot said.

Raje's yatra will cover all divisions in the state before its culmination on September 30 in Ajmer.

Tags: vasundhara raje, congress, bjp, ashok gehlot
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

MOST POPULAR

1

UK dog owner chases Belgian citizenship for pug to move around Europe after Brexit

2

Boy, 11, dubbed ‘Popeye’ after mystery condition gives him huge biceps

3

Story of Prabhas’ Baahubali, ‘before the beginning’ announced, Rajamouli opens up

4

Amitabh Bachchan 'filled with pride' as daughter Shweta starts fashion label

5

102 not out: Bengaluru man survives stroke; leaves hospital in 3 days

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

Every year a traditional garlic market is set on the Saint James patron day in Vitoria gathering producers of all around Spain. (Photos: AP)

For love of garlic: Spanish festval sees fair dedicated to plant

The festival has its roots in the 1885 discovery of the 8-centimeter (a little over 3-inch) statue of Santo Domingo de Guzman — also known as St. Dominic de Guzman, the founder of the Dominican religious order. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Patron saint celebrations in Nicaragua

Murals by public art organisation Artolution made in collaboration with Rohingya refugees to use as therapy in conflict areas around world. (Photo: AP)

Art for a higher cause: Etchings by Rohingya refugees help hundreds across globe

Blood moon was visible at different times across globe when sun, Earth and moon lined up perfectly, casting Earth’s shadow on the moon. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Blood moon visuals from around the world

The riding world celebrates the World Equestrian Festival CHIO in Aachen every year.(Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend one of Europe's most prestigious horse show in Germany

From quirky colour, body diversity to statement shades and one piece designs, Miami Swim Week saw models sizzle the ramp. (Photos: AP)

Sizzling hot models fire up ramp at Miami Swim Week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham