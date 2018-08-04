Man tries to forcibly enter cockpit of Air India Milan-New Delhi flight, held

The man was arrested soon after the plane landed back in Milan.

New Delhi: An Air India flight enroute New Delhi from Milan had to return back to the Italian city after a passenger forcibly tried to enter the cockpit. The incident happened after flying over an hour after taking off from Milan with 250 people on board. The man was arrested soon after the plane landed back in Milan.

“The captain of the flight AI 138, which had about 250 people on board, decided to dump fuel (as it had been refuelled for the eight-hour flight to Delhi) and be light enough to return to land in Milan almost an hour after taking off from there. AI 138/ Milan-Delhi flight (arrival in Delhi on 3 Aug) was delayed by 2 hrs 37 minutes as one unruly passenger Gurpreet Singh tried to enter the cockpit after take off from Milan on schedule. The aircraft landed back and pax was handed over to local police. Aircraft departed after security clearance to Delhi,” Air India said in a statement.