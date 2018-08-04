The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Aug 04, 2018

India, All India

Man shot dead for trying to forcibly enter residence of ex-J&K CM Farooq Abdullah

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 4, 2018, 11:51 am IST
Updated : Aug 4, 2018, 12:11 pm IST

The intruder was shot when he drove his SUV through the gate of Farooq Abdullah’s residence in Bhatindi around 9:30 am.

'The intruder breached the main gate & went inside. He had a scuffle with the duty officers there. Duty officer was also injured,' police said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 'The intruder breached the main gate & went inside. He had a scuffle with the duty officers there. Duty officer was also injured,' police said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Jammu: A man was gunned down by security personnel today while he was trying to forcibly enter Jammu and Kashmir former chief minister Farooq Abdullah’s house in Jammu.

The intruder was shot when he drove his SUV through the gate of Farooq Abdullah’s residence in Bhatindi around 9:30 am.

“The intruder breached the main gate and went inside. He had a scuffle with the duty officers there. Duty officer was also injured. After that he entered the residence, there has been some sort of damage to the articles over there. Subsequently, he was shot dead,” said SSP Jammu Vivek Gupta.

"There was an attempt of forceful entry into the house (Farooq Abdullah's) by an individual named Murfas Shah, resident of Poonch. He forced his way through the VIP gate in an SUV. He was unarmed. Investigation is underway,"  Inspector General of Police (Jammu) SD Singh Jamwal told the reporters.  

"I am aware of the incident that took place at the residence my father and I share in Bhatindi, Jammu. Details are sketchy at the moment. Initial reports suggest an intruder was able to gain entry through the front door & in to the upper lobby of the house," Farooq Abdullah's son Omar tweeted. 

Tags: intruder shot dead, farooq abdullah, man tries to enter abdullah's residence
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

