LJP leader: Proposed Bharat bandh should be called off

Says he has faith govt will restore provisions of SC/ST Act.

New Delhi: Two days after the government decided to restore the Schedule Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) Atrocities Act, leader of the Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) and Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan on Friday said the proposed ‘Bharat bandh’ called by dalit organisations on August 9 should be called off.

At a press conference in the national capital, he said: “There is no reason now to go ahead with the bandh and protest against the Supreme Court verdict given that the government has decided to bring an amendment”.

Dalit organisations across the country under the banner of the All India Ambedkar Mahasabha (AIAM) have given a call for a Bharat bandh on August 9 to push for their demands.

Mr Paswan said that he and his party, which was an National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituent, had faith and confidence that the government would bring the bill as no one wanted the bandh to happen again.

There was a country-wide resentment among the dalits, SC and ST communities against the apex court verdict, and there were fears that the agitation could once again lead to unrest on August 9, he said.

The Bharat bandh in April following the court ruling had witnessed widespread violence in various parts of the country and had claimed about nine lives.

“We had appealed that the Act should be restored to its pre-Supreme Court verdict and we are thankful that government has decided to do so,” the leader said, adding that the Centre’s move to bring the amendment bill has also silenced the Opposition who had been ‘misleading’ the people about the NDA government’s commitment to the Dalit cause.

“I have no personal grudges against him, though there was resentment after the order was passed. But when the verdict has been rejected by the government, his appointment is not an issue now,” he said.