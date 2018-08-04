The Asian Age | News

Cong discusses Rafale deal, Assam NRC on panel meet, Sonia Gandhi absent

Top party leaders, including former PM Manmohan Singh, A K Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel attended the meeting.

This is the second meeting of the newly-constituted Congress Working Committee, the party's highest decision-making body, under the presidentship of Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia)
 This is the second meeting of the newly-constituted Congress Working Committee, the party's highest decision-making body, under the presidentship of Rahul Gandhi.

New Delhi: Top party leaders met in Delhi on Saturday for the Congress Working Committee meet to discuss the current political situation and chalk out a strategy on key issues of the Rafale deal and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The meeting was chaired by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, while former party chief and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi could not attend it, party sources said.

Other top party leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, A K Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, among others, attended the meeting.

This is the second meeting of the newly-constituted CWC, the party's highest decision-making body, under the presidentship of Rahul Gandhi.

