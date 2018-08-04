The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Aug 04, 2018 | Last Update : 01:44 AM IST

India, All India

Chhattisgarh: Jolt for Ajit Jogi as 40 partymen join Congress

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Aug 4, 2018, 12:37 am IST
Updated : Aug 4, 2018, 12:46 am IST

Ajit Jogi, who was a Congress Working Committee (CWC) member, later formed his regional party.

Former Odisha chief minister Ajit Jogi
 Former Odisha chief minister Ajit Jogi

Bhopal: Former Odisha chief minister Ajit Jogi on Friday received a jolt with 40 workers of his newly-floated regional party switching over to the Congress.

Significantly, majority of 40 workers of Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC), floated by Mr Jogi after he broke away from Congress two years ago, hailed from Bilashpur district’s Pendra area in Chhattisgarh, considered his bastion.

The activists joined Congress in presence of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and Mr Jogi’s bête noir T.S. Singh.

“Forty workers of JCC joined Congress on Friday. This clearly indicates erosion of base of Mr Jogi in Pendra area,” a senior Congress leader from Chhattisgarh told this newspaper.

Incidentally, Mr Jogi’s wife Renu, a sitting Congress MLA, is currently representing Kota (ST) Assembly constituency and the couple’s son Amit, also a sitting MLA, has been elected from the neighbouring Marwahi (ST) Assembly seat in the last polls. Both the constituencies fall under Pendra region.

Mr Jogi’s son Amit, who was elected as a Congress candidate in 2013 Assembly elections, was expelled from the party a couple of years ago in the wake of the allegation of his involvement in the reported fixing of an Assembly by election in the state.

Mr Jogi, who was a Congress Working Committee (CWC) member, later formed his regional party.

D04

Tags: ajit jogi, congress working committee

MOST POPULAR

1

Boy, 11, dubbed ‘Popeye’ after mystery condition gives him huge biceps

2

Story of Prabhas’ Baahubali, ‘before the beginning’ announced, Rajamouli opens up

3

Amitabh Bachchan 'filled with pride' as daughter Shweta starts fashion label

4

102 not out: Bengaluru man survives stroke; leaves hospital in 3 days

5

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s 'engagement' news and it’s too hilarious

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

While the team of ‘Mulk’ reached the last stage for their film, ‘Paltan’ cast kickstarted theirs in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee and Mulk team give it all for Mulk; Arjun, others show Paltan spirit

While Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif walking the ramp was a big thing in itself, there were many others present at the event on Wednesday. (Photos: Vi

Janhvi, Sara, others cheer for Salman-Katrina as they own the ramp for Manish

Aishwaya Rai Bachchan kicked off promotions of her upcoming film ‘Fanney Khan’ an and had eventful day on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya kicks off duties for Fanney Khan with a bang on eventful day

With their films nearing release, stars from film industry stepped out for promotions in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Mouni in their classy best, Anil-Rajkummar’s ‘Lakhan’ moment together

Celebrities stepped out for their Sunday football session in Mumbai and were snapped. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sakshi in attendance as Dhoni shows footy skills with Abhishek, Ishaan, others

Celebrities from various fields attended a screening of the short film ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’ in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Kangana, biggies from other fields watch film based on Modi's life

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham