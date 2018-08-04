The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Aug 04, 2018 | Last Update : 09:18 AM IST

India, All India

BJP leader writes to Piyush Goyal about bad food served in Garib Rath Express

PTI
Published : Aug 4, 2018, 8:55 am IST
Updated : Aug 4, 2018, 8:54 am IST

Karan Raj Singh along with around 30 other passengers wrote to Piyush Goyal, mentioning their PNR as well as their phone numbers.

Meanwhile, the railways responded to the tweets. Its catering and tourism arm (IRCTC's) western zone posted, 'Matter is being looked into for further necessary action'. (Photo: File)
 Meanwhile, the railways responded to the tweets. Its catering and tourism arm (IRCTC's) western zone posted, 'Matter is being looked into for further necessary action'. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: A BJP office-bearer along with passengers of Garib Rath Express has written to Railways Minister Piyush Goyal about the bad food served on the train.

Karan Raj Singh, social media head of the South Mumbai BJP unit, said he had boarded the Delhi-bound train with another worker as part of a social audit programme of the party to check the quality of food in trains after they received complaints about the same from passengers earlier.

But Singh had to face his co-passengers' ire as they expressed their anger against the railways minister and the BJP government over the bad food served in the train.

"We had received complaints about bad food being served on board the Garib Rath Express in its AC chair cars. As part of our programme, we decided to check the same. When we were served the food, we saw insects in them and a bad smell was emanating from it," the BJP office-bearer told PTI.

"Most passengers were served this kind of food and we told them that they should protest because only if they did, will things change," he said.

Karan Raj Singh along with around 30 other passengers wrote to the railways minister, mentioning their PNR as well as their phone numbers. He also posted the letter on Twitter.

"Passengers were criticising the minister and the government, but can a minister manage to keep track of all contractors? He cannot. So, we spoke to the passengers and tried to make them understand that this government was always for the people and that they should complain. It is our duty as the workers of the ruling party to ensure that our government is not misunderstood," he said.

Meanwhile, the railways responded to the tweets. Its catering and tourism arm (IRCTC's) western zone posted, "Matter is being looked into for further necessary action".

Tags: piyush goyal, irctc, bad food served in trains, garib rath express, bjp government
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

UK dog owner chases Belgian citizenship for pug to move around Europe after Brexit

2

Boy, 11, dubbed ‘Popeye’ after mystery condition gives him huge biceps

3

Story of Prabhas’ Baahubali, ‘before the beginning’ announced, Rajamouli opens up

4

Amitabh Bachchan 'filled with pride' as daughter Shweta starts fashion label

5

102 not out: Bengaluru man survives stroke; leaves hospital in 3 days

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

Every year a traditional garlic market is set on the Saint James patron day in Vitoria gathering producers of all around Spain. (Photos: AP)

For love of garlic: Spanish festval sees fair dedicated to plant

The festival has its roots in the 1885 discovery of the 8-centimeter (a little over 3-inch) statue of Santo Domingo de Guzman — also known as St. Dominic de Guzman, the founder of the Dominican religious order. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Patron saint celebrations in Nicaragua

Murals by public art organisation Artolution made in collaboration with Rohingya refugees to use as therapy in conflict areas around world. (Photo: AP)

Art for a higher cause: Etchings by Rohingya refugees help hundreds across globe

Blood moon was visible at different times across globe when sun, Earth and moon lined up perfectly, casting Earth’s shadow on the moon. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Blood moon visuals from around the world

The riding world celebrates the World Equestrian Festival CHIO in Aachen every year.(Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend one of Europe's most prestigious horse show in Germany

From quirky colour, body diversity to statement shades and one piece designs, Miami Swim Week saw models sizzle the ramp. (Photos: AP)

Sizzling hot models fire up ramp at Miami Swim Week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham