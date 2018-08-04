The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Aug 04, 2018 | Last Update : 06:15 AM IST

India, All India

After official bungalow, Diggyvijay Singh loses security cover

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Aug 4, 2018, 5:01 am IST
Updated : Aug 4, 2018, 5:00 am IST

“We do not prepare the VIP list. It is the state security committee that decides whom should be accorded VIP status”.

Diggyvijay Singh
 Diggyvijay Singh

Bhopal: Weeks after veteran Congress leader Digvijay Singh was asked to vacate his official accommodation, which was allotted to him here as former chief minister, the Madhya Pradesh government on Friday withdrew his security co-ver after removing him from the VIP list.

The former chief minister who has been assigned the responsibility of uniting the faction-ridden Con-gress in Madhya Pradesh by the central leadership of Congress ahead of the year-end polls, has failed to make it to the revised VIP list of MP, announced by state security committee here on Friday, denying him security cover being provided to him by the police till now.

MP Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Kamal Nath has replaced Mr Singh in the revised VIP list of MP, which has retained the VIP status of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and senior BJP leaders and former chief ministers Babulal Gaur and Uma Bharti, who is also a Union minister.

Director general of police of MP Rishi Kumar Shukla said, “We do not prepare the VIP list. It is the state security committee that decides whom should be accorded VIP status”.

Congress, however, cried foul, accusing the state government of victimising Mr Singh to cow him down ahead of the Assembly pol-ls, which are due in MP this November-December.

“Panic has set in the  BJP ever since Mr Singh became active in state politics four months ago. Mr Sing-h’s stature has gro-wn among the public when he dared to traverse the banks of the Narmada on foot despite being a septuagenarian. He is attracting huge crowds wherever he goes in the state, making the BJP nervous,”

PCC vice-president Raja Pateria said. Three ex-chief ministers including Mr Singh were asked to vacate their government quarters, allotted to them here, as per an apex court directive. However, later, two former chief ministers and senior BJP leaders Kailash Joshi and Ms Bharti were allowed to retain their bungalows after being categorised as dignitaries.

Tags: digvijay singh, pradesh congress committee, uma bharti

MOST POPULAR

1

Boy, 11, dubbed ‘Popeye’ after mystery condition gives him huge biceps

2

Story of Prabhas’ Baahubali, ‘before the beginning’ announced, Rajamouli opens up

3

Amitabh Bachchan 'filled with pride' as daughter Shweta starts fashion label

4

102 not out: Bengaluru man survives stroke; leaves hospital in 3 days

5

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s 'engagement' news and it’s too hilarious

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

Every year a traditional garlic market is set on the Saint James patron day in Vitoria gathering producers of all around Spain. (Photos: AP)

For love of garlic: Spanish festval sees fair dedicated to plant

The festival has its roots in the 1885 discovery of the 8-centimeter (a little over 3-inch) statue of Santo Domingo de Guzman — also known as St. Dominic de Guzman, the founder of the Dominican religious order. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Patron saint celebrations in Nicaragua

Murals by public art organisation Artolution made in collaboration with Rohingya refugees to use as therapy in conflict areas around world. (Photo: AP)

Art for a higher cause: Etchings by Rohingya refugees help hundreds across globe

Blood moon was visible at different times across globe when sun, Earth and moon lined up perfectly, casting Earth’s shadow on the moon. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Blood moon visuals from around the world

The riding world celebrates the World Equestrian Festival CHIO in Aachen every year.(Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend one of Europe's most prestigious horse show in Germany

From quirky colour, body diversity to statement shades and one piece designs, Miami Swim Week saw models sizzle the ramp. (Photos: AP)

Sizzling hot models fire up ramp at Miami Swim Week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham