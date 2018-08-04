The Asian Age | News



Salman Khan has to seek permission for all foreign trips: Jodhpur Court

Salman Khan had requested that he be exempted from the order but his request has been rejected by the court on Saturday.

 Salman Khan who had been sentenced to five years in jail for killing two blackbucks in Kankani village during the shoot of ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ in 1998 walked out of the Jodhpur Central Jail on April 7, two days after his sentencing. (Photo: File)

Jodhpur: Bollywood actor Salman Khan, released on bail in the decade old blackbuck poaching case had been ordered to seek permission form the Jodhpur court to travel outside the country.

The actor had requested that he be exempted from the order but his request has been rejected by the court on Saturday.

Salman Khan who had been sentenced to five years in jail for killing two blackbucks in Kankani village during the shoot of ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ in 1998 walked out of the Jodhpur Central Jail on April 7, two days after his sentencing.

His bail was agreed on a condition by Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi that the actor can't leave the country without the court's permission.

After that, every time the 52-year-old actor had travelled abroad, he had to inform the court.

The actor’s counsel Mahesh Bora applied for relief saying that Salman Khan's work demands him to travel abroad frequently.

The case against Salman Khan was brought by and fought for two decades by members of the Bishnoi community, who worship antelopes and the blackbuck is considered to be especially sacred.

Salman Khan’s co-stars from the movie including Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam Kothari and Sonali Bendre, were, however, acquitted by the Jodhpur court, even though they were present at the time of the shooting.

