5 militants killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Shopian district

PTI
Published : Aug 4, 2018
Updated : Aug 4, 2018, 8:39 am IST

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the security forces, an official had said.

 "Four more terrorists have been killed in the operation at Kiloora in Shopian. One terrorist was killed last night," an Army official said, adding the operation was still going on. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Srinagar: Four militants were killed in a fresh exchange of fire with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said today.

With these deaths, the number of militants killed in the overnight operation reached five.

"Four more terrorists have been killed in the operation at Kiloora in Shopian. One terrorist was killed last night," an Army official said, adding the operation was still going on.

The security forces had cordoned off the area on Friday night following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants there and had started a search operation there. The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the security forces, an official had said.

