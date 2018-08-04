The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Aug 04, 2018 | Last Update : 07:49 AM IST

India, All India

11 killed in blast at a granite quarry in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool

ANI
Published : Aug 4, 2018, 7:45 am IST
Updated : Aug 4, 2018, 7:45 am IST

Five more people, who were labourers working at the site, got injured and were rushed to the Aluru Government Hospital for treatment.

Reportedly, the fire that broke out in the quarry, spread to the nearby area and burnt three tractors, one lorry and two sheds to ashes. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Reportedly, the fire that broke out in the quarry, spread to the nearby area and burnt three tractors, one lorry and two sheds to ashes. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Karnool: At least 10 people died in a massive blast that took place on Friday night at a stone quarry in Kurnool district's Hathi Belgal.

Five more people, who were labourers working at the site, got injured and were rushed to the Aluru Government Hospital for treatment; however, one among them succumbed to injuries.

According to SP, Kurnool, other four are declared out of danger and still undergoing treatment.

Reportedly, the fire that broke out in the quarry, spread to the nearby area and burnt three tractors, one lorry and two sheds to ashes.

Fire fighters rushed to the spot.

"A case has been registered U/s 304 part-2 IPC, section 3 & 5 of Explosive substances act. We are verifying about the incident. The accused responsible for the incident will arrested soon," said SP, Kurnool.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his grief over the incident and extended condolences to the families of the bereaved.

He ordered the district collector to intensify the operations.

Tags: blast in stone quarry, indian penal code, n chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool

MOST POPULAR

1

Boy, 11, dubbed ‘Popeye’ after mystery condition gives him huge biceps

2

Story of Prabhas’ Baahubali, ‘before the beginning’ announced, Rajamouli opens up

3

Amitabh Bachchan 'filled with pride' as daughter Shweta starts fashion label

4

102 not out: Bengaluru man survives stroke; leaves hospital in 3 days

5

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s 'engagement' news and it’s too hilarious

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

While the team of ‘Mulk’ reached the last stage for their film, ‘Paltan’ cast kickstarted theirs in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee and Mulk team give it all for Mulk; Arjun, others show Paltan spirit

While Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif walking the ramp was a big thing in itself, there were many others present at the event on Wednesday. (Photos: Vi

Janhvi, Sara, others cheer for Salman-Katrina as they own the ramp for Manish

Aishwaya Rai Bachchan kicked off promotions of her upcoming film ‘Fanney Khan’ an and had eventful day on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya kicks off duties for Fanney Khan with a bang on eventful day

With their films nearing release, stars from film industry stepped out for promotions in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Mouni in their classy best, Anil-Rajkummar’s ‘Lakhan’ moment together

Celebrities stepped out for their Sunday football session in Mumbai and were snapped. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sakshi in attendance as Dhoni shows footy skills with Abhishek, Ishaan, others

Celebrities from various fields attended a screening of the short film ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’ in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Kangana, biggies from other fields watch film based on Modi's life

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham