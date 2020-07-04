Saturday, Jul 04, 2020 | Last Update : 12:10 PM IST

101st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

644,404

17,236

Recovered

390,252

10,350

Deaths

18,597

372

Maharashtra1929901046878376 Tamil Nadu102721583781385 Delhi92175630072864 Gujarat34686249411905 Uttar Pradesh2579717597749 West Bengal2048813571717 Karnataka197108807293 Rajasthan1878515043435 Telangana185709069275 Andhra Pradesh169347632206 Haryana1550911019251 Madhya Pradesh1410610815589 Bihar10911821184 Assam8956583212 Jammu and Kashmir76954856105 Odisha7316535333 Punjab56683989149 Kerala4594243626 Uttarakhand2791190937 Chhatisgarh2339193713 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura140110931 Manipur13166390 Goa11984783 Himachal Pradesh9796179 Puducherry73930112 Nagaland5351820 Chandigarh4463676 Arunachal Pradesh182601 Mizoram1601230 Sikkim101520 Meghalaya50421
  India   All India  04 Jul 2020  Coronavirus cases in India now stand at 6,48,315 after record spike of over 22K in one day
India, All India

Coronavirus cases in India now stand at 6,48,315 after record spike of over 22K in one day

PTI
Published : Jul 4, 2020, 11:36 am IST
Updated : Jul 4, 2020, 11:36 am IST

India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 6,48,315 on Saturday.

Representational image, (PTI)
 Representational image, (PTI)

New Delhi: With 22,771 people testing positive for coronavirus in the highest single-day spike so far, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 6,48,315 on Saturday, while the death toll rose to 18,655 with 442 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data. 

With a steady rise, the number of recoveries stands at 3,94,226 and one patient has migrated. There are 2,35,433 active cases of coronavirus presently in the country, the updated data at 8 am showed.  "Thus, around 60.80 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said.

 

Of the 442 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 198 are from Maharashtra, 64 from Tamil Nadu, 59 from Delhi, 21 from Karnataka, 18 each from Gujarat and West Bengal, 14 from Uttar Pradesh, 10 from Rajasthan, eight each from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, five from Punjab, four each from Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, three from Bihar, two each from Assam and Odisha.

Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus cases in india, coronavirus death toll

Latest From India

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia at Raj Bhavan to attend swearing-in ceremony in Bhopal. (PTI)

Scindia’s tiger analogy provokes Digvijaya, Kamal Nath to mock ex-Congressman

PM Modi arrives in Leh. (ANI)

In veiled reference to China, PM Modi in Ladakh says 'age of expansionism is over'

Representational image. (PTI)

IMD issues orange alert; ‘very heavy’ rainfall likely during the weekend

Baba Ramdev launching coronil. (PTI)

Patanjali's Coronil does not cure coronavirus: Maharashtra government

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

2

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

3

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

4

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

5

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham