

Why can't police be given a day's off, asks Madras High Court

PTI
Published : Jul 4, 2018, 3:37 pm IST
Updated : Jul 4, 2018, 3:36 pm IST

'This court holds that government should take serious view of this matter in the interest of the police and take a decision,' judge said.

Justice N Kirubakaran said 'Every government servant is entitled to a one-day holiday in a week so that they can spend time with their families, likewise why shouldn't the police personnel who don't get a weekly off?.' (Photo: PTI | File)
 Justice N Kirubakaran said 'Every government servant is entitled to a one-day holiday in a week so that they can spend time with their families, likewise why shouldn't the police personnel who don't get a weekly off?.' (Photo: PTI | File)

Chennai: The Madras High Court has said the Tamil Nadu government should consider giving policemen a day's holiday in a week like every government servant is entitled to, so that they too can spend time with their families.

When a plea seeking abolition of orderly system in the police force came up on Tuesday, Justice N Kirubakaran said "Every government servant is entitled to a one-day holiday in a week so that they can spend time with their families, likewise why shouldn't the police personnel who don't get a weekly off?."

"It will help them rejuvenate themselves and relieve them from stress," he observed.

Having said this, the judge ordered the additional advocate general PH Aravind Pandian to get instructions from higher authorities in this regard and directed him to mention from which date onwards they would like to implement the instructions.

"This court holds that the government should take serious view of this matter in the interest of the police and take a decision," the judge said and posted the matter to July 12.

During the hearing, the judge also noted that the policemen were forced to work round the clock.

They face stress and mental agony so do their family members. Stating that this was one of the reasons for deviant activities of police officials, the judge said conducive atmosphere should be created for the policemen as it would help keep their morale high in the interest of society.

"It is necessary to have at least a one-day holiday which would be helpful for them and their family members,” he added. Taking note of incidents in which police personnel were attacked he said, "The people who attack the police personnel are emboldened to do it and they (police) are not secured from such attacks, then what will be their fate?"

Meanwhile, a counter affidavit was filed in this connection by the state DGP, stating that the Greater Chennai police, except some special units like CCB, CRB, work eight hours a day in three shifts.

Tags: madras high court, government servant, holiday for policemen, police special units
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

