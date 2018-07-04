Ten dead as massive fire erupts in cracker factory in Telangana's Warangal

The cause of the fire is unknown; however, the police suspect that it may have been a short circuit.

According to reports, the fire broke out at Bhadrakali Fireworks, situated in the Kashibugga area. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Warangal: At least 10 people died and several others were injured after a fire broke out at a firecracker godown in Warangal district of Telangana.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, news agency ANI reported quoted the district collector.

Some of the people have suffered severe burns and have been shifted to the MGM Government Hospital, reports said.

