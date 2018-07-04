SC's verdict on Delhi relevant to Puducherry, says CM Narayanasamy

Congress leader warned that he would file a contempt petition if the Lt Governor failed to act in accordance with the apex court verdict.

'I welcome the verdict, and it is totally applicable for the government of Puducherry, which is also a Union Territory,' CM told reporters. (Photo: File)

Puducherry: Engaged in a running feud with Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday hailed the Supreme Court judgement on the powers of an elected government, and insisted it was ‘totally applicable’ to the Union Territory too.

The veteran Congress leader warned that he would file a contempt petition if the Lt Governor failed to act in accordance with the apex court verdict.

“I welcome the verdict, and it is totally applicable for the government of Puducherry, which is also a Union Territory,” he told reporters.

He hoped Bedi would now change her ways.

“Whoever functions contrary to the judgment now delivered by the apex court would face serious action. I myself would file contempt petition against those failing to act in consonance with the Supreme Court Verdict,” he said.