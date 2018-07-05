Here's what boy who delivered rotis to family in Delhi before hangings says

The Bhatia family placed an order for 20 rotis at 10:30 pm and the boy deliver it at 10:45 pm.

New Delhi: Before mysteriously hanging themselves to death on Saturday night, the family of 11 in Delhi’s Burari had ordered rotis (chapatti) which was delivered to their doorstep.

The order of 20 rotis, which was supposedly their last meal, was delivered by a young man named Rishi, who is probably the last person to see the family alive.

Recalling the time when he arrived to deliver the order, Rishi said the family seemed "normal" and showed no signs they would do something so horrifically tragic just hours later.

Rishi delivered 20 rotis - the Bhatia family hadn't ordered curry or anything else - and was paid Rs 200.

"They had placed an order for 20 rotis at 10:30 pm, I went to deliver it at 10:45 pm. The daughter took the order and asked her father to pay me. Everything was normal,'' Rishi told ANI news agency.

It was on Sunday morning that 10 members of the Bhatia family, including two 15-year-old boys and a young woman engaged to be married, were found hanging in the hallway. The 11th member, Narayan Devi, 77, was found dead on the floor.

According to the investigators, the handwritten notes found at the home point towards the hangings being of a ritualistic nature and the detailed steps noted in it to "salvation" were followed by younger son of Narayan Devi, Lalit Bhatia, who allegedly hallucinated about his father who died 10 years ago.

One of his notes, which filled more than two diaries found by the police, reads that food was to be ordered from outside and "the mother would feed rotis to everyone". Some ate and some didn't, according to the autopsy.