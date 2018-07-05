The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jul 04, 2018 | Last Update : 10:01 PM IST

India, All India

Here's what boy who delivered rotis to family in Delhi before hangings says

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 4, 2018, 9:18 pm IST
Updated : Jul 4, 2018, 9:17 pm IST

The Bhatia family placed an order for 20 rotis at 10:30 pm and the boy deliver it at 10:45 pm.

Rishi delivered 20 rotis - the Bhatia family hadn't ordered curry or anything else - and was paid Rs 200. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
  Rishi delivered 20 rotis - the Bhatia family hadn't ordered curry or anything else - and was paid Rs 200. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Before mysteriously hanging themselves to death on Saturday night, the family of 11 in Delhi’s Burari had ordered rotis (chapatti) which was delivered to their doorstep.    

The order of 20 rotis, which was supposedly their last meal, was delivered by a young man named Rishi, who is probably the last person to see the family alive.

Recalling the time when he arrived to deliver the order, Rishi said the family seemed "normal" and showed no signs they would do something so horrifically tragic just hours later.

Rishi delivered 20 rotis - the Bhatia family hadn't ordered curry or anything else - and was paid Rs 200.

"They had placed an order for 20 rotis at 10:30 pm, I went to deliver it at 10:45 pm. The daughter took the order and asked her father to pay me. Everything was normal,'' Rishi told ANI news agency.

It was on Sunday morning that 10 members of the Bhatia family, including two 15-year-old boys and a young woman engaged to be married, were found hanging in the hallway. The 11th member, Narayan Devi, 77, was found dead on the floor.

According to the investigators, the handwritten notes found at the home point towards the hangings being of a ritualistic nature and the detailed steps noted in it to "salvation" were followed by younger son of Narayan Devi, Lalit Bhatia, who allegedly hallucinated about his father who died 10 years ago.

Read: Burari death case: Diary reveals 'dead father' instructed family through son

One of his notes, which filled more than two diaries found by the police, reads that food was to be ordered from outside and "the mother would feed rotis to everyone". Some ate and some didn't, according to the autopsy.

Tags: burari, burari family, burari hanging, delhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Sex symbol? Women, men admit having crush on England manager Gareth Southgate

2

Mum shocked as six-year-old daughter takes sex toy to school for show and tell

3

Muslims donate land, money to build temple in Bihar

4

Pakistani reporter goes overboard to cover monsoon floods

5

Ranbir’s Sanju crosses Rs 150 crore-mark in 5 days, all set to beat Salman’s Race 3

more

Editors' Picks

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on 'Sanju' poster.

Videos: ‘Sanju’ Ranbir missed Vicky Kaushal while partying, video called him soon

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

more

ALSO FROMLife

Massive men walk around the lawn turned into a wrestling ring to the tune of traditional music, their torsos slathered in olive oil, for an annual festival that blends the traditions of ancient Greece and more modern times. (Photo: AP)

Traditional oil wrestling competition held in Greek village of Sochos

The annual 3-day festival features the cultural traditions of 14 ethnic tribes in Marsabit county to promote tourism and build better relationship between tribes. (Photo: AFP)

Kenya: Marsabit holds annual culture festival

Farmers participate in the race in the belief that participation before ploughing their fields will bring good rain and a better harvest. (Photo: AFP)

Bengal: Farmers take part in a bull race during monsoon festival

Cholita is the style of clothing worn by many of the country's indigenous women. (Photos: AP)

Women parade on catwalk during Miss Cholita beauty pageant

Across the Andes, from the tip of Argentina as far north as Colombia, indigenous communities along the path of what was once the Incan Empire are gathering for the southern hemisphere's winter solstice to honor the ancient sun god Inti. (Photos: AP)

People across Peru celebrate festival of Inti, the sun god

Hundreds of Hindu holy men perform rituals at the temple for the four day long festival. This mela is also known as Ameti or Tantric fertility festival since it is closely associated with Tantric Shakti cult prevalent in eastern parts of India.

Holy men descend to Guwahati for Ambubachi festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham