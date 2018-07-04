CCTV footage help cops rescue 6-day-old girl kidnapped from Hyderabad hospital

Baby went missing on Sunday during hospital visit for vaccinations at the Government Maternity Hospital at Koti in Hyderabad.

CCTV footage showed a woman carrying the baby from the hospital and heading towards a bus terminal. (Photo: YouTube | Screengrab)

Hyderabad: A 6-day-old kidnapped baby was reunited to her parents on Tuesday after nearly 24 hours.

The baby was brazenly snatched from her mother’s arms at a government hospital in Hyderabad and was found in Bidar in neighbouring Karnataka.

The baby went missing on Sunday when she was taken by her parents for vaccinations to the Government Maternity Hospital at Koti in Hyderabad.

The woman, who kidnapped the baby, posed as a hospital staffer and told the baby’s mother that she has to vaccinate the baby. The baby was born in the same hospital four days earlier.

When the father of the baby stepped out to get copies of their Aadhaar cards for paperwork, the mother, P Vijaya, was approached by the woman who pretended to be a hospital employee. She offered to take the baby and her medical records, saying she would get her vaccinated and bring her back.

When the parents of the newborn realised that their baby is missing, they alerted the hospital administration and later the Sultanbazar Police.

CCTV footage showed a woman carrying the baby from the hospital and heading towards a bus terminal. Police teams, taking cues from the footages recovered from hospital and bus terminal, carried out extensive searches in Hyderabad and Karnataka and tracked down the kidnapper.

According to reports, the woman boarded a Bidar-bound bus from Mahatma Gandhi bus station (MGBS) in Hyderabad.

Police officer investigating the case said the woman managed to slip out with the baby because she had taken all the documents from her mother. The security at the hospital check the papers when a baby is taken out of the hospital and in this case the woman had all relevant papers, which did not raise any suspicion, the officer said.

Reports said that the woman had earlier attempted to abduct three newborns from the same ward.

Police teams caught the Kidnapper with the newborn in Bidar. The baby was taken to a hospital before being handed back to her parents.

The police in Karnataka are investigating whether the kidnapping is connected to any child trafficking gang in Bidar.