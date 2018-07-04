The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Jul 04, 2018 | Last Update : 06:58 PM IST

India, All India

Bullet train like 'magic train' which may not materialise: Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Published : Jul 4, 2018, 6:14 pm IST
Updated : Jul 4, 2018, 6:13 pm IST

Gandhi said that despite an issue like Doklam on the border, PM Modi was seen sitting on a swing with the Chinese president.

Continuing his attack, Gandhi, who represents Amethi in the Lok Sabha, also claimed that the Centre's demonetisation decision had done nothing but derail business activity at all levels.
 Continuing his attack, Gandhi, who represents Amethi in the Lok Sabha, also claimed that the Centre's demonetisation decision had done nothing but derail business activity at all levels.

Amethi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Centre on Wednesday, claiming that the much talked about bullet train project was like a "magic train" which may not materialise.

Targeting the Narendra Modi led government at the Centre, Gandhi also said that despite an issue like Doklam on the border, the prime minister was seen sitting on a swing with the Chinese president.

"Modi's bullet train is like a magic train which may not materialise in reality," the Congress chief said speaking to party activists at Fursatganj in Amethi.

Continuing his attack, Gandhi, who represents Amethi in the Lok Sabha, also claimed that the Centre's demonetisation decision had done nothing but derail business activity at all levels.

Attacking the government on the foreign policy front, Gandhi said despite a contentious and sensitive issue like Doklam on the border, Prime Minister Modi sat on a swing with the Chinese president.

Gandhi also visited Pure Dhingai village to condole the death of a farmer who allegedly died some time back while waiting for the sale of his crop at a government centre.

Wednesday was his first day of a two-day visit to Amethi.

Meanwhile, a party activist said very soon around 250 youth, active on social media, may be selected and trained by the Jawahar Lal Nehru Leadership Institute in the field of media.

Tags: rahul gandhi, bullet train project, modi government, doklam standoff, demonetisation
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Amethi

