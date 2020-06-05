With spike in COVID-19 cases, India may soon overtake Italy

For the first time, over 9,000 COVID-19 cases and over 250 deaths were reported in India in a single day

Despite stringent containment norms and contact tracing, the cases continue to increase in big numbers in India. For the first time, over 9,000 COVID-19 cases and over 250 deaths were reported in India in a single day on Thursday and Delhi fast becoming the city with highest cases, overtaking Mumbai.

As per union health ministry, there were 9304 new cases and 260 deaths reported in last 23 hours taking country’s tally to 2,16,919 cases and 6,075 deaths. However, other agencies like tracking India’s COVID-19 figures put total to 2,17,967 and deaths to 6,093. At this speed India is set to overtake Italy in a couple of days to become 6th most affected country in terms of infections.

According to union health ministry, during the last 24 hours, a total of 3,804 COVID-19 patients have been cured taking the total number of recovered persons 1,04,107. The recovery rate is 47.99%. At present, there are 1,06,737 active cases and all are under active medical supervision. Officials said ICMR has further ramped up the testing capacity for detecting the novel coronavirus in infected persons and in the last 24 hours, 1.39 lakh samples were tested.

High number of cases continue to be reported from Maharashtra where 2560 new cases and 122 fresh deaths were reported taking its total to 74860 cases and 2587 deaths. Maharashtra government has now allowed inter-district movement of people in Mumbai region. Out of Tamil Nadu’s total 25, 872 cases, 1286 are new. The state saw 11 new deaths taking total fatality numbers to 208.

Delhi once again recorded single-day spike of 1,513 fresh cases and 50 new deaths taking the COVID-19 tally to beyond 23,645 and the death toll to 606. There is a fear now that Delhi may soon become Mumbai – that had highest infections among all Metro cities -- after the National Capital for the first time reported more fresh cases than Mumbai (1,276) in one day. Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar was among those who tested positive on Wednesday and at least 35 officials working at the Defence Ministry in South Block had to go on home quarantine ministry.

Delhi has sealed its borders with neighbouring cities following surge in cases. The Supreme Court on Thursday asked Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to decide in week on a common policy for inter-state movement in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). Delhi has also made it mandatory for everyone entering the city by air, road or train has to mandatory go for 7 day home quarantine.

The number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 9,000 mark in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday with 367 fresh infections being reported in last 24 hours, while the death toll rose by 15 to 245. The total number of COVID-19 cases went up to 9,237.