Thursday, Jun 04, 2020 | Last Update : 09:10 AM IST

72nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

216,805

9,619

Recovered

104,071

3,786

Deaths

6,088

259

Maharashtra74860323292587 Tamil Nadu2587214316208 Delhi236459542615 Gujarat18117122121122 Rajasthan96526744209 Uttar Pradesh88705257230 Madhya Pradesh82835003358 West Bengal61682410364 Karnataka4063151453 Andhra Pradesh3971246468 Bihar3945174123 Telangana3020155699 Jammu and Kashmir260194631 Odisha238814169 Haryana2356105521 Punjab2301200044 Kerala149565112 Assam14862854 Uttarakhand9592225 Jharkhand6612965 Chhatisgarh5481211 Tripura4231730 Himachal Pradesh3401186 Chandigarh2972144 Puducherry88300 Manipur83110 Goa73500 Nagaland5800 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1410 Sikkim200
India, All India

17 medics at Hyderabad's NIMS hospital test positive for coronavirus

THE ASIAN AGE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published : Jun 4, 2020, 8:29 am IST
Updated : Jun 4, 2020, 8:29 am IST

In all, 25 doctors at government hospitals in Hyderabad now carry the virus

NIMS is a superspecialities hospital in the heart of Hyderabad.
 NIMS is a superspecialities hospital in the heart of Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Thirteen post-graduate doctors, one gynaecology professor and three healthcare workers at Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Seven post-graduates of Osmania Medical College, two of Gandhi Medical College, four of NIMS have also tested positive, taking the total number of doctors affected to 25 in government hospitals.  Earlier, 12 PG doctors of OMC were infected with the virus which they contracted from a canteen worker.

There has been a huge rush of patients for non-Covid care after the easing of the lockdown but there is no proper screening of these patients or sanitization in government hospitals. Patients scheduled for surgeries are not being tested for Covid-19 and this exposes the doctors and nurses tending to them. This is what happened in NIMS where a patient in intensive care developed bilateral pneumonia, exposing the doctors.

A senior doctor explained, “Doctors of cardiology and general medicine have been affected. This is because there is no proper screening of patients or testing of healthcare workers. After the PGs tested positive, only those having symptoms are being tested or those who came in contact, which is very unfair. This calls for mass screening of all healthcare workers as they are exposed and are asymptomatic carriers.”

In Osmania General Hospital, all wards and the out-patient department are full as the other government hospital, Gandhi Hospital, is taking only Covid-19 patients. This makes it difficult to sanitize the wards and causes infection to spread, say doctors.

Another problem is that people, including healthcare workers, are not disclosing if they have symptoms, either due to economic considerations or because they are under pressure to work and earn. This too increases the risk of spreading contagion.

The Telangana Junior Doctors Association has approached health minister Etela Rajender and demanded mass screening, personal protection equipment, N 95 masks and sanitization facilities in government hospitals.

Said a senior doctor: “Our senior doctors are all above 60 years of age and they are in the high risk zone. We need people and government to understand that they must opt only for emergency healthcare services for now. To rush to hospitals for small and minor ailments will lead to further spread of infection. This message has gone away from people’s minds as they now think that lockdown is over and everything is back to normal, which is not the case.”

Tags: nims, doctors coronavirus, osmania medical college
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

Medics wearing protective kits work inside a mobile coronavirus testing facility bus, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Over 41 lakh tested for coronavirus in India so far

Security forces jawans stand guard during an encounter with the militants in the Kangan area of Pulwama district of south Kashmir. PTI photo

Pulwama encounter: 3 JeM militants gunned down

A tree fell on a house after rains and strong winds triggered by Cyclone Nisarga, in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra. PTI photo

Cyclone Nisarga claims four lives in Maharashtra

A police constable checks e-passes of commuters at Delhi-Noida border, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Defence secretary Ajay Kumar tests positive for covid19

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

2

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

3

Google takes down popular Indian app that removed Chinese apps

4

Will southern states be next on Swiggy, Zomato liquor delivery route after Jharkhand and Odisha?

5

JioMart, self-declared as a kirana store aggregator, launches in 200 cities without them

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham