Will be constrained to revoke Ramzan ceasefire if Pak doesn’t mend ways: Union min

PTI
Published : Jun 4, 2018, 9:18 am IST
Union Minister Hansraj Ahir said India continues to believe in the 'no-first-strike' policy.

The government had on May 16 directed security forces in Jammu and Kashmir to follow what it called 'non-initiation of combat operations' during the holy month of Ramzan. (Photo: PTI)
Yavatmal: Union minister Hansraj Ahir on Sunday said the government would be “constrained” to revoke the Ramzan ceasefire it had announced last month if Pakistan continued to indulge in cross-border firing and terrorism.

Ahir, the Union minister of state for home, said, “We had decided to suspend operations in view of Ramzan. However, there is no respite in cross-border terrorism and ceasefire violations on the part of Pakistan.”

“We will be constrained to revoke the ceasefire agreement,” the minister said at a press conference at the Government Guest House in Yavatmal on Saturday.

He added that the provisions of the truce allow India to retaliate if Pakistan initiates unprovoked firing.

Ahir said India continues to believe in the “no-first-strike” policy.

The government had on May 16 directed security forces in Jammu and Kashmir to follow what it called “ non-initiation of combat operations” during the holy month of Ramzan.

The security forces, however, reserve the right to retaliate if attacked or if essential to protect the lives of innocent people, the ministry had said.

On the Narendra Modi government completing four years in office, Ahir said it had started a number of good schemes.

“A record USD 60.08 billion was received in foreign investments in 2016-17. This was possible due to the economic growth achieved under the NDA government,” he said.

He claimed the Modi government had curbed the Naxal menace successfully and the rebels were now operating in a restricted area.

