

SC refuses urgent hearing to families of those killed in anti-Sterlite protests

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 4, 2018, 1:04 pm IST
Updated : Jun 4, 2018, 1:04 pm IST

The PIL seeks direction to allow a doctor of their choice in board to be formed to conduct post-mortem of remaining 6 deceased.

The Supreme Court did not specify a date for next hearing and said that it would hear the matter after vacation.(Photo: File)
  The Supreme Court did not specify a date for next hearing and said that it would hear the matter after vacation.(Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant an urgent hearing into a plea filed by families of those killed in police firing during anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi, news agency ANI reported.

The appeal filed by the relatives of victims seeks a direction to allow a doctor of their choice in the board of doctors to be constituted to conduct the post-mortem of the remaining six deceased.

Post-mortem of seven deceased has been already conducted.

However, the apex court did not specify a date for next hearing and said that it would hear the matter after vacation.

On May 30, Madras High Court ordered re-postmortem of seven bodies.

The court came after petitioners alleged tampering of evidence.

The court also mandated that a doctor from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) or Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) or Kerala Insititute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) be part of the team.

The High Court also ordered preservation of bodies of the remaining six victims. A forensic expert will also be part of the post-mortem team.

13 people were killed in the violence that gripped Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi during the anti-Sterlite protest.

Tags: supreme court, anti-sterlite protest, thoothukudi violence
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

