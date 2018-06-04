The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 04, 2018 | Last Update : 06:34 AM IST

India, All India

Ram Vilas Paswan meets Amit Shah to talk over Bihar ‘status’

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : Jun 4, 2018, 12:46 am IST
Updated : Jun 4, 2018, 5:42 am IST

The Congress, the third constituent of the erstwhile Grand Alliance, is, however, quiet on aligning with the JD(U) again.

Union minster Ram Vilas Paswan
 Union minster Ram Vilas Paswan

New Delhi: Signifying new political alignments at work, Union minster Ram Vilas Paswan, whose Lok Janashakti Party is an NDA constituent, met BJP chief Amit Shah on Sunday and put forward a request for special status for Bihar, a demand made by chief minister Nitish Kumar just a couple of days ago.

The duo had been on opposite sides of the political divide just a year before, with Mr Kumar being the chief minister of the JD(U)-RJD-Congress Grand Alliance and Mr Paswan as an NDA minister in the Union Cabinet. Things have changed since then and after Mr Kumar joined the NDA, both leaders have developed a “very good working relationship”, sources said.

“As far as special status for Bihar is concerned, we have been demanding it. Bihar is a backward state, so the status must be granted to it. Government must listen to our pleas,” Mr Paswan told this newspaper.

Mr Kumar’s move of seeking special status at a meeting of the National Development Council (NDC) last week despite the same being rejected by the Niti Aayog and his questioning demonetisation, though he had praised it earlier, had sparked speculation of the JD(U) chief trying to do a Chandrababu Naidu on the Modi government. The TDP chief had exited the NDA over demands for special status for Andhra Pradesh.

However, JD(U) sources scotched such rumours saying that though the chief minister was likely to keep putting pressure on the Centre and even go to the extent of organising protests and rallies against the Modi government’s policies, he was unlikely to exit the NDA till the general elections.

“Any such call will be taken after the 2019 general elections after analysing who has got how many seats,” a senior JD(U) leader, who did not wish to be named, told this newspaper.

He maintained that it was not possible for the JD(U) chief to work with the RJD. Former deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav have also made some scathing comments on Mr Kumar going to the extent of calling him a turncoat.

It might be recalled that since joining the NDA, the JD(U) has suffered a series of poll reverses, chief among them being the bypolls in Araria and Jokihat where the RJD romped home to victory.

The Congress, the third constituent of the erstwhile Grand Alliance, is, however, quiet on aligning with the JD(U) again.

Tags: ram vilas paswan, amit shah
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei Watch 2 (2018) with eSIM support launched in China

2

Rishi Kapoor remembers father Raj Kapoor on death anniversary

3

6 steps to lose weight and still drink wine

4

Want to experience an actual wedding before watching VDW? Here’s your chance

5

India's 1st national sports university to be set up in Manipur

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Sanju' song 'Badhiya'.

Sanju song Badhiya: Did you notice Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh in the song?

Sonakshi Sinha

Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: A risk-taker with potential

Salman Khan with Zaheer Iqbal. (Photo: Twitter)

Salman Khan turns godfather again, launches Zaheer Iqbal; know more

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From lion cubs making their first appearance in a zoo, to a panda with a shocked expression, pair of moose fighting and a dog being rescued, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animlas who grabbed headlines this week

The horses are known as the Dülmen pony - a prized breed and also Europe's last remaining wild horses. Only once a year they have direct contact with humans when the young stallions are caught from the flock, that was first mentioned in chronicles 700 years ago. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Europe's last remaining wild horses

In a tiny Cairo workshop, Mohamed Fawzi Bakkar designs and builds marionettes from scratch, hoping to revive a traditional art. (Photos: AP)

Marionette maker from Egypt on a quest to revive dying art form

The Monastery of Fitero is a Cistercian monastery located at Fitero, Navarre, Spain, on the banks of the Alhama River. (Photos: AP)

Devotees dress up to participate in the Fitero pilgrimage honouring Virgin Mary

From wild horses in Australia to lions licking ice in Pakistan and one-horned rhinos in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The River Ganges is considered to be the most sacred and holiest of rivers for Hindus. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Hindus worship the mighty Ganga across India

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham