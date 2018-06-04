NCERT syllabus to be reduced by half as it is 'cramped': Prakash Javadekar

Talking to media in Kolkata, Javadekar said alongside studies, a child needs physical education, life skills and value-based education.

Kolkata: The Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry has decided to reduce the NCERT syllabus by half as it is 'cramped', said HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday.

Reportedly, the minister said that the draft of a new National Education Policy will be tabled before the Union Cabinet by the end of this month.