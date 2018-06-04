CBSE declares NEET 2018 results

The results can be accessed on official websites -- cbseneet.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today declared the results for NEET-- the entrance examination for admission to medical and dental colleges across the country.

The results can be accessed on official websites -- cbseneet.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

A total of 13,26,725 candidates had appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on May 6.

NEET is conducted by the CBSE for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in colleges run with the approval of the Medical Council of India and the Dental Council of India.

The exam is not for admissions to institutions established through an Act of Parliament such as AIIMS and the JIPMER in Puducherry.