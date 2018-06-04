The Asian Age | News

Monday, Jun 04, 2018 | Last Update : 01:45 PM IST

India, All India

CBSE declares NEET 2018 results

PTI
Published : Jun 4, 2018, 1:36 pm IST
Updated : Jun 4, 2018, 1:38 pm IST

The results can be accessed on official websites -- cbseneet.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

A total of 13,26,725 candidates had appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on May 6. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today declared the results for NEET-- the entrance examination for admission to medical and dental colleges across the country.

A total of 13,26,725 candidates had appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on May 6.

NEET is conducted by the CBSE for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in colleges run with the approval of the Medical Council of India and the Dental Council of India.

The exam is not for admissions to institutions established through an Act of Parliament such as AIIMS and the JIPMER in Puducherry.

Tags: cbse, neet 2018 results, cbse declares result
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

