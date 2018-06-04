The Asian Age | News

Body of 4-yr-old Ghaziabad boy missing for 18 months recovered from wooden box

PTI
Published : Jun 4, 2018
Updated : Jun 4, 2018, 10:20 am IST

On December 1, 2016, Zaid went missing from his house. A few days later, his father received a call demanding a ransom of Rs 8 lakh.

Ghaziabad: A skeleton, reportedly of a four-old-boy who was missing for the past 18 months, has been found in a wooden box lying on the terrace of a house in Garima Garden area of Sahibabad today, the police said.

On December 1, 2016, Mohammad Zaid went missing from his house. A few days later, his father received a call demanding a ransom of Rs 8 lakh for the release of his son, a police officer said.

Even though two persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in making the ransom call, the missing boy could not be traced, he said.

On Sunday, some children playing in the street went to the terrace of a building to search for their missing ball and noticed the skeleton in the wooden box on the roof of the adjacent building, the police officer said.

They informed the locals, following which Zaid's father reached the spot and identified it by his the clothes, he said, adding the skeleton has been sent for autopsy and DNA test.

