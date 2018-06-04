The Asian Age | News

Monday, Jun 04, 2018

India, All India

Arun Jaitley returns home after kidney transplant, meets Finmin officials

PTI/ANI
Published : Jun 4, 2018, 8:09 pm IST
Updated : Jun 4, 2018, 8:09 pm IST

After returning home, Union Minister Arun Jaitley held a meeting with the senior officials of the Finance ministry.

In a tweet, Union Minister Arun Jaitley thanked his doctors, the nurses and paramedics who took care of him at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Union Minister Arun Jaitley is back home after a three-week stay at Delhi's AIIMS hospital for a kidney transplant.

In a tweet, Jaitley thanked his doctors, the nurses and paramedics who took care of him at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Jaitley, 65, was admitted to the hospital on May 12, and the surgery took place two days later. After the surgery, he spent some time in an isolation ward to avoid infection.

During his hospital stay, the senior minister wrote a Facebook post on four years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

After returning home, Arun Jaitley held a meeting with the senior officials of the Finance ministry. The meeting, that lasted for around half an hour was attended by Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia, Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg and Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian briefed Jaitley on various issues related to the Ministry of Finance.

A senior official told news agency ANI on the condition of anonymity, "The meeting was held today in the evening through Video Conferencing. It was a stock-taking exercise by Arun Jaitley as he was admitted in AIIMS for past three weeks. Currently, he is under the supervision of doctors and is in a controlled environment."

When Arun Jaitley was in the hospital, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal was given the additional charge of the finance ministry.

Jaitley shared details of his condition through a tweet on April 6 and went through dialysis for about a month. He had a kidney transplant after that.

In September 2014, Jaitley had bariatrics surgery to treat weight gain because of a long-standing diabetic condition. The surgery was first performed at Max Hospital, but he had to be later shifted to AIIMS because of complications.

