The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 04, 2018 | Last Update : 06:33 AM IST

India, All India

Amit Shah plans West Bengal stir on ‘political killings’

THE ASIAN AGE. | YOJNA GUSAI
Published : Jun 4, 2018, 5:20 am IST
Updated : Jun 4, 2018, 5:20 am IST

BJP president Amit Shah has called a meeting of senior party leaders from the state in the coming days to finalise a strategy.

BJP President Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)
 BJP President Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The BJP has decided to launch an “aggressive” campaign against Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal where the saffron party claims to have lost nearly 20 workers to “political killings” unleashed by the ruling Trinamul Congress during the recent panchayat polls. BJP president Amit Shah has called a meeting of senior party leaders from the state in the coming days to finalise a strategy that would involve holding marches, rallies, mobilisation of youth, intellectuals and visit of senior leaders, including Union ministers, to the state to highlight how the “culturally and intellectually rich state has been facing the consequences of Trinamul Congress’ vote bank politics”.

While the BJP accuses the ruling Trinamul Congress of resorting to appeasement politics, the former faces accusation from chief minister  Banerjee and her party of trying to implement its own Hindutva agenda.

Tags: mamata banerjee, amit shah, hindutva
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei Watch 2 (2018) with eSIM support launched in China

2

Rishi Kapoor remembers father Raj Kapoor on death anniversary

3

6 steps to lose weight and still drink wine

4

Want to experience an actual wedding before watching VDW? Here’s your chance

5

India's 1st national sports university to be set up in Manipur

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Sanju' song 'Badhiya'.

Sanju song Badhiya: Did you notice Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh in the song?

Sonakshi Sinha

Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: A risk-taker with potential

Salman Khan with Zaheer Iqbal. (Photo: Twitter)

Salman Khan turns godfather again, launches Zaheer Iqbal; know more

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Race 3’ launched their much-anticipated song ‘Allah Duhai Hai’ at a grand event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Allah Duhai Hai: Songs, dance and bonding for Salman's Race 3 team at gala

Ranbir Kapoor, along with Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and others, was all smiles as they unveiled the trailer of ‘Sanju’ at an event on Wednesday.

Sanju trailer launch: Ranbir all smiles with Vicky, Sonam, Dia

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Bhavesh Joshi’ were clicked during the promotions of their films in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

2 days to go: Veere Di Wedding, Bhavesh Joshi teams go out in full steam

Salman Khan launched his TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After nearly a decade, Salman Khan is back to show his Power of 10

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu were snapped on a bike ride in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

What’s cooking? Harshvardhan takes Taapsee out on a ride in Mumbai

Bollywood stars dazzled in their best outfits at an event held by a leading fashion magazine in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Hrithik, Sidharth, others glam it up in their stylish best at event

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham