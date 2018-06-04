Amit Shah plans West Bengal stir on ‘political killings’

BJP president Amit Shah has called a meeting of senior party leaders from the state in the coming days to finalise a strategy.

New Delhi: The BJP has decided to launch an “aggressive” campaign against Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal where the saffron party claims to have lost nearly 20 workers to “political killings” unleashed by the ruling Trinamul Congress during the recent panchayat polls. BJP president Amit Shah has called a meeting of senior party leaders from the state in the coming days to finalise a strategy that would involve holding marches, rallies, mobilisation of youth, intellectuals and visit of senior leaders, including Union ministers, to the state to highlight how the “culturally and intellectually rich state has been facing the consequences of Trinamul Congress’ vote bank politics”.

While the BJP accuses the ruling Trinamul Congress of resorting to appeasement politics, the former faces accusation from chief minister Banerjee and her party of trying to implement its own Hindutva agenda.