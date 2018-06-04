Amit Shah meets Baba Ramdev, seeks support for 2019 Lok Sabha polls

'Sampark for Samarthan' campaign will see Amit Shah, other BJP leaders meet 50 people who supported party earlier.

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah met yoga guru Ramdev today to seek his support for the 2019 general election, as part of a new "Sampark for Samarthan" campaign.

"I came to Baba Ramdev for his support. He patiently heard everything I had to say, I gave him literature about our work," Amit Shah told reporters.

"If we get Baba Ramdev's help, we can reach crores of his followers," the BJP president added.

Amit Shah said through the "Sampark for Samarthan" or "contact for support" campaign, he and his other leaders have planned to meet 50 personalities who have backed the BJP earlier and give them a report card.

"We are seeking blessings of those who were with us in 2014. We will meet one lakh people and reach at least one crore households," he said.

Amit Shah has also met former Army chief General Dalbir Suhag, constitutional expert Subhash Kashyap and cricket legend Kapil Dev.

Ramdev, standing by the BJP president, showered praise on the four-year Narendra Modi government.

Ramdev also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his global outreach. “PM is respected by powerful world leaders. No one is welcomed in foreign lands the way PM Modi receives it,” he said.

“PM’s intention, leadership is taking the country forward,” Ramdev added.