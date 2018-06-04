16 people, including 4 policemen injured in grenade attack in J&K's Shopian

Monday, Jun 04, 2018 | Last Update : 01:45 PM IST
Police said the area has been cordoned off and searches started to nab the attackers.
Srinagar: At least 16 people, including four policemen, were injured in a grenade attack in a busy market area in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.
Militants hurled a grenade on security forces in Shopian town, resulting in injuries to at least 12 civilians and four cops, a police official said.
#SpotVisuals: Terrorists hurled grenade on police party at Batapora Chowk in Shopian district; #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/qHhqwEt2H8— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2018
Militants have carried out a series of grenade attacks on security forces and politicians since last week.