Sunday, Jun 04, 2017 | Last Update : 05:24 PM IST

India, All India

No compromise on safeguarding security of nation: Centre on NIA raids

ANI
Published : Jun 4, 2017, 4:26 pm IST
Updated : Jun 4, 2017, 4:27 pm IST

The NIA on Saturday initiated raids at 23 places in Kashmir, Delhi and Haryana in connection with funding received from Pakistan.

 Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: The Centre on Sunday said the raids conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Separatist leaders is the outcome of the strong will of the people of the Valley who do not want to he held back by influential forces, adding that there is no compromise as far as safeguarding the security of the nation is concerned.

"I can say that there is no compromise as far safeguarding the security of the nation is concerned and as far as the professional approach of security agencies, as well as military and para military forces is concerned," Union Minister Jitendra Singh told media here.

Stating that people of Kashmir Valley want the 'bluff' created by separatist leaders to be called off, he said the youth of the state want to so participate in every activity.

"They (people of Valley) do not wish to be deprived of the opportunities which are available to the youth of the other states. It is the will of the common people of Kashmir Valley that this wheel of fear which is meant to keep them deprived should be undone," he added.

Meanwhile the NIA continued to carry out raids against Hurriyat leaders including spokesman Ayaz Akbar in Srinagar and Jammu.

The NIA on Saturday initiated raids at 23 places in Kashmir, Delhi and Haryana in connection with funding received from Pakistan for terror and violence in the Valley.

The agency conducted search at the residences and offices of the separatist leaders.

NIA sources told ANI that the agency had earlier registered a Preliminary Enquiry into the case which was later converted into a Regular Case (RC).

"The NIA raids are underway against Hawala operators, and at separatist leaders' house, office and commercial locations," sources said.

Around eight hawala dealers and traders in the national capital were also raided, they added.

Following the raid, the Hurriyat criticised Narendra Modi led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government over the National Investigation Agency (NIA) crackdown against its leaders.

However, Minister of State Home Hansraj Ahir assured that the action against separatism in Kashmir won't stop till the separatists are taught the real meaning of 'Azadi'.

Hurriyat leaders Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik, in a joint statement, alleged that the NIA has been given the task "just to drag and involve Hurriyat leadership into fabricated cases to pressurise the leadership".

"All these state sponsored tactics won't deter us from pursuing our mission, nor these coercions, suppressive and aggressive measures will make us to surrender," said the statement.

The Hurriyat alleged that "India has simultaneously launched a propaganda war to discredit leadership and (Kashmiri) people's struggle for which tremendous sacrifices have been made".

The Hurriyat leadership said that "it is their (centre's) frustration and we will continue to pursue our cause and won't budge in front of such dogmatic elements".

The Hurriyat leadership also warned Delhi of dire consequences "if all these harassing measures are not stopped forthwith and said that if these unnecessary raids are not stopped, people will take to streets and resent these arbitrary measures with their full might and will".

Tags: national investigation agency, jitendra singh, hurriyat leaders, pak funding
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

