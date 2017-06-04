The Asian Age | News



Mishra announces launch of 'India Against Corruption-2', calls for Kejriwal's resignation

PTI
Published : Jun 4, 2017, 11:12 am IST
Updated : Jun 4, 2017, 11:12 am IST

AAP was formed after some prominent India Against Corruption volunteers including Kejriwal changed their track and took a political plunge.

Suspended AAP MLA Kapil Mishra (Photo: PTI)
 Suspended AAP MLA Kapil Mishra (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Suspended AAP MLA Kapil Mishra on Saturday announced the launch of 'India Against Corruption-2' to take on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

At an event at the Constitution Club here, Mishra said he will meet Kejriwal at his janta darbar on Monday and demand a probe into alleged irregularities in the Delhi government.

The event was attended by a sizable number of volunteers, most of whom had participated in the original India Against Corruption movement, with which the likes of Anna Hazare and Kejriwal were associated.

Aam Aadmi Party was formed after some prominent India Against Corruption volunteers including Kejriwal changed their track and took a political plunge.

Mishra has been firing salvos at his former mentor with serious allegations of corruption. The party as well as the government have denied all charges levelled by him.

"We will meet Kejriwal at his janta darbar and demand his resignation as well as a probe," Mishra said, adding there should "resignation before investigation."

A resolution was also passed to have a 'Right to Recall' hearing against Kejriwal in his New Delhi constituency and Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Demanding transparency in AAP's funding, Mishra said the party must put out list of its donors on its website.

Late AAP leader Santosh Koli's mother Kalavati, who also attended the event, demanded a CBI probe to investigate her daughter's death.

Koli, then an AAP candidate from Seemapuri, had met an accident in June 2013 and died. The party calls her a "martyr" who took on the ration mafia in the national capital.

Tags: kapil mishra, anna hazare, arvind kejriwal, india against corruption-2
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

