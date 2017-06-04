The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jun 04, 2017 | Last Update : 06:48 AM IST

India, All India

Meghalaya CM: Centre curbing rights of states

THE ASIAN AGE | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Jun 4, 2017, 2:07 am IST
Updated : Jun 4, 2017, 6:18 am IST

Stressing the need to oppose such unilateral moves by the Central government, Sangma said that it was a complete infringement on the rights of states.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma (Photo: PTI)
 Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma (Photo: PTI)

Guwahati: Mukul Sangma, the chief minister of Congress-ruled Meghalaya, has started mobilising non-BJP chief ministers against the ban imposed on cattle trade for slaughter, and said that it was also an infringement on rights of the state.

In his bid to mount pressure on the Centre to withdraw the new notification, Mr Sangma, in a letter to his Tripura counterpart Manik Sarkar, said that the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017, is an infringement of a state’s rights to regulate items on List-II of the State List, which include cattle market.

“The Centre should have trodden carefully after due consultations with state governments before proposing changes in the regulation of livestock markets,” Mr Sangma said.

Stressing the need to oppose such unilateral moves by the Central government, Mr Sangma said that it was a complete infringement on the rights of states.

Referring the theory of cooperative federalism, the Congress chief minister said, “The state governments must assert collectively to dissuade the Union government from such actions which directly dilute the federal structure of our great nation. This notification will set a very wrong precedence in negating the spirit of the federal structure.” Mr Sangma, in his letter, said that the new rules violated the basic rights of a person to freedom of food choice.

Tags: mukul sangma, cattle trade, bjp, manik sarkar, central government
Location: India, Meghalaya

MOST POPULAR

1

Pak actors have contributed a lot in Mom: Boney Kapoor

2

93-year-old bride wants the internet to pick her wedding dress

3

Shahid Kapoor shares first video of daughter Misha and it's too adorable!

4

The older you get, the harder it is to keep going: Salman Khan

5

Apple set to expand Siri, taking different route from Amazon's Alexa

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham