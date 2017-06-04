The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jun 04, 2017 | Last Update : 03:54 PM IST

India, All India

Inform foreigners to abide by local laws while coming to India: Delhi HC to Centre

PTI
Published : Jun 4, 2017, 3:18 pm IST
Updated : Jun 4, 2017, 3:19 pm IST

The direction comes amid a rise in cases lodged against foreigners, found with bullets in their bags at the IGI Airport.

Justice R K Gauba told this to the MEA while quashing the FIRs lodged under the Arms Act against two foreigners, one from the UK and the other from Kenya, from whose luggage bullets were found when they were leaving India. (Photo: Representational/PTI)
 Justice R K Gauba told this to the MEA while quashing the FIRs lodged under the Arms Act against two foreigners, one from the UK and the other from Kenya, from whose luggage bullets were found when they were leaving India. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre to inform the embassies and the high commissions here that their citizens should keep in mind the local laws while coming to India. 

The direction comes amid a rise in cases lodged against foreigners, found with bullets in their bags at the IGI Airport.

Justice R K Gauba told this to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) while quashing the FIRs lodged under the Arms Act against two foreigners, one from the UK and the other from Kenya, from whose luggage bullets were found when they were leaving India. 

"Having regard to frequency of registration of such cases as at hand, it will be in the fitness of things that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) sends a communication to all Embassies, Consulates or High Commissions in India advising foreign nationals travelling to this country as to the desirability to bear in mind the local laws... 

"... Particularly such laws as Arms Act so that inadvertent infractions of this kind as were the subject matter of these cases do not recur," the court said in its order of May 29. 

The UK national, a woman, had come to India on a valid visa in January for charity work and was returning to London on April 18 when the bullet was found in her baggage while it was being checked at the x-ray machine. 

In her plea for quashing the FIR, she had claimed she had no knowledge about the presence of the bullet in her baggage and said it might have been inadvertently left in her bag when it was being used by some of her friends when she was in Australia, prior to travelling to India. 

The Kenyan national, as per his plea for FIR quashing, had come to India on a valid visa for the treatment of his wife and the bullet was found when he was returning to his country on March 10. 

He had claimed that he had a valid arms licence in his country and the bullet might have been left in his bag by mistake as he was not aware about its presence. 

The court noted that the averments made in the FIRs in both cases "do not indicate anything even remotely suggesting conscious possession". 

It also said that while the possession of live ammunition by itself may be an offence but it would be of no use to the petitioners without a fire arm. 

The court said that in the circumstances, the theory of the petitioners that the bullet might have been in their baggage while travelling to India "is highly probable and cannot be ruled out". 

It also noted the government lawyer's submission that the investigation in both the cases has not thrown up any evidence suggesting the petitioners were aware of the presence of the ammunition in their respective baggage. 

"Thus, in this view, carrying of the ammunition in the baggage cannot be described as conscious possession so as to constitute the offence under the Arms Act. For the foregoing reasons, the petitions are allowed," the court said.

Tags: delhi high court, igi airport, embassies, foreigners
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Hidden temple found after 1,000 years in China

2

Book on Saddam Hussain talks about his last days, experiences of his US guards

3

Kamal Haasan: Regional cinema will be adversely affected by GST rate

4

Pak actors have contributed a lot in Mom: Boney Kapoor

5

93-year-old bride wants the internet to pick her wedding dress

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham