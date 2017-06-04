The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Jun 04, 2017 | Last Update : 08:19 AM IST

Cong dubs booklet gaffe as 'printing error', BJP demands apology

ANI
Published : Jun 4, 2017, 8:05 am IST
Updated : Jun 4, 2017, 8:10 am IST

Under the section security, the booklet displayed a map where the Kashmir state was labeled as 'Indian occupied Kashmir'. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Lucknow: A booklet depicting the failures of three years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government may land the Congress party in a controversy as it has described Jammu and Kashmir State as 'Indian Occupied Kashmir'.

Booklet named Aanch was launched in Lucknow on Sunday, where senior Congress leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad and Congress leader Raj Babbar were also invited.

Under the section security, the booklet displayed a map where the Kashmir state was labeled as 'Indian occupied Kashmir', while explaining about the challenges faced by India with the construction of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

"This is a printing error. However, we should have taken caution, we have committed a grave mistake, and we will ensure that such type of errors is not repeated," Congress leader Ajay Makhan told ANI.

Makhan went on to further add that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had committed the same mistake in 2014, where it had displayed the same map in their website.

"But the difference between Congress and the BJP is that we apologise for our mistake immediately. In 2014, the BJP displayed the map with same error in their website. Till now they have not apologised," he said.

