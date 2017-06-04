The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jun 04, 2017 | Last Update : 02:15 AM IST

India, All India

Centre plans movie fests to create ‘patriotic wave’

THE ASIAN AGE. | NITIN MAHAJAN
Published : Jun 4, 2017, 1:21 am IST
Updated : Jun 4, 2017, 1:21 am IST

Hindi films from Bollywood and other regional languages are being used to promote nationalism through these festivals.

A still from Lagaan film
 A still from Lagaan film

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government has decided to promote nationalism among people by conducting film festivals that screen movies made on national icons and promotion of national integration.

“Patriotic Film Festivals”, sources said, are being conducted by the Directorate of Film Festivals (DFF) and will culminate with the upcoming Independence Day and are part of celebrations that mark 70 years of Indian Independence.

Films on national icons like Gandhi (1982), Sardar (1993), Shaheed Uddham Singh (1997), Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose — The Forgotten Hero (2005) and Veer Savarkar (2001) are part of the selection.

Other films which promote national integration like Shaheed (1965), Upkar (1967), Chak De ! India (2007), Border (1997) and Lagaan (2001) have also been selected. Hindi films from Bollywood and other regional languages are being used to promote nationalism through these festivals.

Sources said that these festivals are being conducted in collaboration with the local administration. The district administration has been asked to hire cinema halls and arrange for public screening of these films, sources said.

In case such festivals are being organised in extremist-infested areas of Jammu and Kashmir or Chhattisgarh, the state governments have been asked to book community centres or schools for display of these films, sources added.

Sources said that the proposal for using films to promote nationalism was mooted in an effort to reach out to the population.  

Recently, the Modi government also decided to wean away stone-throwers of the Valley through Bollywood films. This newspaper had reported on March 26 that the Union information and broadcasting ministry along with the human resource development ministry planned to conduct over 200 film shows in schools across the militancy-affected areas.

About 40,000 students have been targeted in terror-infested districts of Jammu and Kashmir through the initiative.

The DFF was set up by the government in 1973 to organise international and national film festivals within the country.

The DFF facilitates India’s participation in festivals abroad, arranges programmes of foreign films in India and Indian films abroad and holds the national film awards function. The DFF also promotes international friendship, provides access to new trends in world cinema, generates healthy competition and, in the process, helps improve the standards of Indian films.

List of films being screened at these festivals
1. Gandhi (1982) (Hindi)
2. Sardar (1993) (Hindi)
3. Shaheed Uddham Singh (1997) (Punjabi)
4. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose-The Forgotten Hero (2005)
5. Upkar (1967) (Hindi)
6. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar (2000) (English)
7. Veerapandiya (1959) (Tamil)
8. Chota Sipahi (2004)
9. Alluri Seetarama Rajua(1974) (Telugu)
10. I am Kalam (2011) (Hindi)
11. Mary Kom (2014) (Hindi)
12. Iqbal (2005) (Hindi)
13. Lagaan (2001) (Hindi)
14. Jagriti (1954)
15. Haqueqat (1964)
16. Veer Savarkar (2001)
17. Shaheed (1965)
18. Chak De ! India (2007) (Hindi)
19. Border (1997) (Hindi)

Tags: modi government, nationalism, independence day
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Pak actors have contributed a lot in Mom: Boney Kapoor

2

93-year-old bride wants the internet to pick her wedding dress

3

Shahid Kapoor shares first video of daughter Misha and it's too adorable!

4

The older you get, the harder it is to keep going: Salman Khan

5

Apple set to expand Siri, taking different route from Amazon's Alexa

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham