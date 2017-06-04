The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jun 04, 2017 | Last Update : 08:19 AM IST

India, All India

CBSE results: Dip in pass percent, boys fare better

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 4, 2017, 7:12 am IST
Updated : Jun 4, 2017, 7:13 am IST

A total of 16,67,573 candidates appeared for the exam this year, under the Comprehensive and Continuous Evaluation scheme.

Students celebrate their success in Meerut after CBSE Class 10 results were announced on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
 Students celebrate their success in Meerut after CBSE Class 10 results were announced on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: With the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declaring the Class-10 results for all the regions on Saturday, the Thiruvananthapuram region had the highest pass percentage at 99.85, followed by Chennai region at 99.62 and Allahabad region stood third with 98.23 pass percentage.

The overall pass percentage fell to 90.95 per cent as compared to 96.21 per cent in 2016, registering a dip of over 5.26 per cent. This year, boys performed better than girls.

The Delhi region recorded a pass percentage of only 78.09. This year, the national capital witnessed a major dip of 13.67 per cent on its performance of 2016, when the past percentage for the Delhi region was 91.76 per cent.

Dehradun stood at fourth with a pass percentage of 97.27 followed by Patna, Chandigarh, Ajmer and Bhubaneshwar at 95.50, 94.34, 93.30 and 92.15 pass percentage, respectively. Guwahati recorded the lowest pass percentage at 65.53.

A total of 16,67,573 candidates appeared for the exam this year, under the Comprehensive and Continuous Evaluation scheme. While 7,76,621 students appeared in CBSE’s “school-based exam”, of which 97.2 qualified, a total of 8,12,471 students took the “board-based exam” with 92.6 per cent of students qualifying it.

The exams, which began on March 9, after a delay owing to Assembly elections in five states, had been conducted in 16,347 schools and 3,972 exam centres. This was the last batch appearing for the optional board examination for Class 10 with the CBSE restoring the compulsory exam from 2018.

However, the pass percentage of boys improved by a significant margin, jumping from last year’s 78.9 per cent to 93.4 per cent; that of girls improved from 88.6 to 92.5 per cent. Unlike recent years, boys have done better than girls by 0.9 per cent.

Tags: cbse, assembly elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Pak actors have contributed a lot in Mom: Boney Kapoor

2

93-year-old bride wants the internet to pick her wedding dress

3

Shahid Kapoor shares first video of daughter Misha and it's too adorable!

4

The older you get, the harder it is to keep going: Salman Khan

5

Apple set to expand Siri, taking different route from Amazon's Alexa

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Hundreds of Hindu devotees flocked to celebrate a festival dedicated to the goddess Durga at the temple, a replica of the original Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple near Srinagar, that was made in Jammu by Kashmiri Hindus after they were forced to flee from Srinagar and the adjoining valley areas in the early1990's. (Photo: AP)

Kashmiri Hindus celebrate Kheer Bhawani Festival

Artist Visothkakvei from Cambodia adds different elements like photoshop while playing with dimensions to create amazing art on paper. (Photo: Instagram/Visothkakvei)

Cambodian artist creates unique life-like 3D doodles

Artist Masayoshi Matsumoto makes unique animal creations using colourful balloons. (Photo: Facebook/Masayoshi Matsumoto)

Artist creates mind-boggling animals out of balloons

The Vivid Sydney Festival of light, music and ideas is celebrated annually by Australians and artists around the world. (Photo: Instagram/AFP/AP)

Australians celebrate light, music and ideas at Vivid Sydney Festival

Rotterdam-based artist Stephan Brusche re-creates popular characters into art on bananas with fruit doodles. (Photo: Instagram/StephanBrusche)

Artist recreates amazing popular fictional characters on bananas

Three-year-old Scout Penelope dresses up as popular women to help her grandmother in her fight with cancer in the past year. (Photo: Instagram/ScoutPenelope)

Girl dresses up as famous people to help grandma fight cancer

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham