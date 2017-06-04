CBSE results: Dip in pass percent, boys fare better

A total of 16,67,573 candidates appeared for the exam this year, under the Comprehensive and Continuous Evaluation scheme.

New Delhi: With the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declaring the Class-10 results for all the regions on Saturday, the Thiruvananthapuram region had the highest pass percentage at 99.85, followed by Chennai region at 99.62 and Allahabad region stood third with 98.23 pass percentage.

The overall pass percentage fell to 90.95 per cent as compared to 96.21 per cent in 2016, registering a dip of over 5.26 per cent. This year, boys performed better than girls.

The Delhi region recorded a pass percentage of only 78.09. This year, the national capital witnessed a major dip of 13.67 per cent on its performance of 2016, when the past percentage for the Delhi region was 91.76 per cent.

Dehradun stood at fourth with a pass percentage of 97.27 followed by Patna, Chandigarh, Ajmer and Bhubaneshwar at 95.50, 94.34, 93.30 and 92.15 pass percentage, respectively. Guwahati recorded the lowest pass percentage at 65.53.

A total of 16,67,573 candidates appeared for the exam this year, under the Comprehensive and Continuous Evaluation scheme. While 7,76,621 students appeared in CBSE’s “school-based exam”, of which 97.2 qualified, a total of 8,12,471 students took the “board-based exam” with 92.6 per cent of students qualifying it.

The exams, which began on March 9, after a delay owing to Assembly elections in five states, had been conducted in 16,347 schools and 3,972 exam centres. This was the last batch appearing for the optional board examination for Class 10 with the CBSE restoring the compulsory exam from 2018.

However, the pass percentage of boys improved by a significant margin, jumping from last year’s 78.9 per cent to 93.4 per cent; that of girls improved from 88.6 to 92.5 per cent. Unlike recent years, boys have done better than girls by 0.9 per cent.