Swachh Bharat: 87-yr-old J&K woman builds toilet with her hands

87-year-old Rakki from Jammu and Kashmir's village said she had no idea about ill-effects of defecating in the open.

87-year-old woman from Jammu and Kashmir's village, Rakkhi says she wants to see her village open defecation free. (Photo: ANI)

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir): Residents of Jammu and Kashmir’s Badali village in Udhampur have been defecating in open for years.

However, an 87-year-old woman from the village, who attended numerous awareness camps about the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ has taken up the task of building toilets in the village.

Rakkhi, who has been going to the fields to defecate for years, decided to build a toilet in her village. As she comes from a humble background, Rakkhi, who did not have much money to hire labourers to build the toilet, started doing the masonry work all by herself.

Rakkhi says that she wants to see her village open defecation free and has been drawn inspiration after a series of awareness campaigns in her village.

While talking to news agency ANI, Rakki said she did not know about the ill-effects of defecating in the open.

"I want everyone to use a toilet as defecating in open gives birth to many kinds of diseases," she said.

"My son made the mud for my toilet after which I leveled the bricks and did the masonry work myself. Within 7 days my toilet will be completed," she added.

Deputy Commissioner Udhampur praised her work and said, "It is time for people to change their traditional mindset. I was shocked to know that an 87-year-old woman built the toilet herself without any help. I salute the spirit of the woman and everyone should learn a lesson from her."

The Deputy Commissioner also said that every possible help will be provided to the lady.

The 87-year-old has led the way and has become a role model for not just her village, but for the entire country.

(With inputs from ANI)