The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 04, 2018 | Last Update : 01:23 AM IST

India, All India

Supreme Court rejects govt’s plea to stay its SC/ST law ruling

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : May 4, 2018, 12:48 am IST
Updated : May 4, 2018, 12:47 am IST

The A-G told the court the judgment has led to more crimes being committed against dalits without registration of FIR and arrest being made.

Supreme Court of India (Photo: Asian Age)
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: Asian Age)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today rejected the Centre’s demand for a stay on its verdict on the SC/ST Act, saying that the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes have full protection and the March 20 judgment has not diluted it in any manner.

A Bench of Justices A.K. Goel and Uday Lalit also strongly disagreed with the Centre’s contention that its March 20 verdict had led to loss of lives in the violence that had broken out later in several states.

Attorney-general K.K. Venugopal said, “This had completely shaken the confidence of SC/STs, who feel insecure and crimes have increased in the last one month. He said, “rightly or wrongly people are agitated and there are nine deaths.”

“Preliminary enquiry before registration of FIR is not a must in every case. The superintendent of police has to only satisfy that prime face evidence exists for registration of FIR. Such an enquiry can be done in one day. We are not suggesting that guilty under the Act should not be punished. We have to see whether he is falsely implicated or not. We have not said don’t register FIR, we have only said please check the facts in the complaint,” Justice Goel told the A-G.

The A-G told the court the judgment has led to more crimes being committed against dalits without registration of FIR and arrest being made. He cited recent incidents of how Dalit bridegrooms were pulled down from their horses and beaten up by mobs, as upper caste people did not like dalits riding a horse.

Justice Goel observed, “Our judgment did not incite anyone to commit crimes. The SC/ST community has the full protection of this Court. Why can’t authorities take action, wherever crimes take place? There should be system of immediate punishment. Commun-ities should learn to respect each other,”

Justice Lalit told the A-G, “We have not diluted the Act in any manner. We have only taken note of the fact that right to life and liberty cannot be taken away on some absurd facts. This court has stepped in to protect the rights and to fill the gaps in the law.”

Tags: supreme court, centre, sc/st act
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

The other Harry and Megan ready to tie the knot too

2

Donald Trump’s naked statue to go under hammer for USD 28,000

3

Meghan's brother writes to Prince Harry: Wedding ‘biggest mistake’ in royal history

4

I don't know that there would be a 'Deadpool 3': Ryan Reynolds

5

Watch: Video suggests water from train toilet being used in tea cans, vendor fined

more

Editors' Picks

Sonam and her fiance Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding card is out and it’s all bits eco-friendly!

Ranbir Kapoor on 'Sanju' new poster.

Sanju new poster: Sanjay Dutt, oops Ranbir Kapoor, is intense as the 90s bad boy

Anushka Sharma in a still from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: The woman with one life, many roles

Poster of 'Kalank'.

This member of Nawab family joins Kalank team Varun, Alia, Sanjay, Madhuri

'Daas Dev' trailer launch.

Daas Dev: Richa, Aditi’s cold war affects promotions; Sudhir ignores film for London

more

ALSO FROMLife

Hundreds of indigenous Brazilians are setting up camp in the nation's capital for a week of speeches, protests and celebrations as they lobby the government to protect their rights.( Photo: AP)

Indigenous Brazilians use rituals to protest against land threats

Men and women around the globe reveal the jobs that are becoming increasingly rare, particularly as technology transforms societies. (Photo: AFP)

Labour Day: Disappearing jobs of yesterday

From the death of polar bear Inuka to first time two Andean bear babies see outside world, here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

On the day of Sant Jordi, people give one another a rose or a book. The Generalitat in Plaça de Sant Jaume is open to the public and there is a large rose market in the palace and around it, where people can buy both books and roses. (Photo: AP)

Saint Jordi Day: Celebrating love, flowers and books in Spain

Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to healthy baby boy — a third child for Kate and Prince William and fifth in line to the British throne. (Photos: AP)

Royal Birth: Prince Willam and Kate Middleton welcome healthy baby boy

Commonly referred to as the Water Festival, Maha Thingyan allows people to celebrate the Burmese New Year. (Photos: AP)

Myanmar Water Festival: Revelers celebrate descent of Thagyamin to Earth.

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham