PM Modi’s Odisha photo most popular

Notably, Prime Minister Modi had visited the 11th century shrine on April 4, 2017 while he was here for BJP’s two-day national executive meeting.

“This picture of PM @narendramodi at the Lingaraj Temple in Odisha has emerged as the most popular photo shared by a leader in 2017,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.

Bhubaneswar: A photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was clicked at the Lingaraj Temple in Odisha capital during his visit to the state last year, has emerged as the “most popular photo” shared by a leader in 2017.

“Prayed at the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar. The magnificence of the temple and temple complex leaves a lasting impression on the mind,” the PM had written while posting the photo on social media.

