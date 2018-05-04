The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 04, 2018 | Last Update : 07:43 AM IST

India, All India

PM Modi’s Odisha photo most popular

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : May 4, 2018, 12:55 am IST
Updated : May 4, 2018, 6:14 am IST

Notably, Prime Minister Modi had visited the 11th century shrine on April 4, 2017 while he was here for BJP’s two-day national executive meeting.

“This picture of PM @narendramodi at the Lingaraj Temple in Odisha has emerged as the most popular photo shared by a leader in 2017,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.
 “This picture of PM @narendramodi at the Lingaraj Temple in Odisha has emerged as the most popular photo shared by a leader in 2017,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.

Bhubaneswar: A photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was clicked at the Lingaraj Temple in Odisha capital during his visit to the state last year, has emerged as the “most popular photo” shared by a leader in 2017.

“Prayed at the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar. The magnificence of the temple and temple complex leaves a lasting impression on the mind,” the PM had written while posting the photo on social media.

“This picture of PM @narendramodi at the Lingaraj Temple in Odisha has emerged as the most popular photo shared by a leader in 2017,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.

Notably, Prime Minister Modi had visited the 11th century shrine on April 4, 2017 while he was here for BJP’s two-day national executive meeting.

Tags: narendra modi, lingaraj temple
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

MOST POPULAR

1

The other Harry and Megan ready to tie the knot too

2

Donald Trump’s naked statue to go under hammer for USD 28,000

3

Meghan's brother writes to Prince Harry: Wedding ‘biggest mistake’ in royal history

4

I don't know that there would be a 'Deadpool 3': Ryan Reynolds

5

Watch: Video suggests water from train toilet being used in tea cans, vendor fined

more

Editors' Picks

Sonam and her fiance Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding card is out and it’s all bits eco-friendly!

Ranbir Kapoor on 'Sanju' new poster.

Sanju new poster: Sanjay Dutt, oops Ranbir Kapoor, is intense as the 90s bad boy

Anushka Sharma in a still from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: The woman with one life, many roles

Poster of 'Kalank'.

This member of Nawab family joins Kalank team Varun, Alia, Sanjay, Madhuri

'Daas Dev' trailer launch.

Daas Dev: Richa, Aditi’s cold war affects promotions; Sudhir ignores film for London

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, couple Virushka, Urvashi Rautela and other Bollywood celebrities were spotted in the city. Checkout the latest pictures of your favourite B-town celebs here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Summer hotness: Virat-Anushka, Ranveer, Shraddha, Urvashi step out in style

Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan attend special screening of Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor starrer ‘102 Not Out’. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, R Balki and other B-town celebs were also present at the screening last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Ranbir, Aishwarya-Abhishek attend 102 Not Out special screening

Bollywood celebrities Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and others were spotted in the city. See latest pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Hotness alert: Hrithik, Varun, Ranbir, Ayushmann, Arjun step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Fatami Sana Shaikh, David Dhawan and others gathered at the special screening of Rajkummar Rao's 'Omerta' and also director Hansal Mehta’s Birthday party last night in Mumbai. See all the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town celebs gather at Omerta's special screening & Hansal Mehta’s b'day

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was in Dubai on Thursday to inaugurate showrooms of Kalyan Jewellers at Meena Bazar. See the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan inaugurates jewellery shop at Dubai

Karan Johar promoted a Y-Films (Yash Raj brainchild) product at an event, whereas Ranbir Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan made sure to bring smiles to faces by just appearing.

Karan Johar promotes 6 band; Taimur, Ranbir make it great day

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham