Friday, May 04, 2018 | Last Update : 07:43 AM IST

India, All India

PM Modi, Sushma Swaraj to visit Nepal, Myanmar

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 4, 2018, 6:56 am IST
Updated : May 4, 2018, 6:55 am IST

MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said an Indian official advance team was already in Nepal ahead of PM Modi's scheduled visit.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)
 External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Thursday announced two visits to the neighbourhood — that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Himalayan neighbour Nepal on May 11 and 12 and external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj to Myanmar on May 10 and 11.

MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said an Indian official advance team was already in Nepal ahead of PM Modi's scheduled visit. Apart from the Nepalese capital Kathmandu, efforts are on to schedule a visit for PM Modi to Janakpur too in Nepal. A formal detailed announcement on the visit will take place once the entire schedule has been firmed up.

The visit comes on the heels of the recent successful visit of Nepalese Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli to New Delhi during which both sides decided to further strengthen bilateral ties. PM Modi's visit will come at a time when China is increasing its influence in the Himalayan nation. On Ms Swaraj's visit to Myanmar, the MEA said that “key agreements are expected to be signed”.

Tags: narendra modi, sushma swaraj
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

